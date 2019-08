Apple's smart photo app will be way behind Google's -- here's why

Intel UK/YouTube A facial animation by Faceshift, a startup that Apple purchased last year.

This fall, Apple’s photos app will add a feature that reveals the company’s increasing expertise in computer vision technology.

Apple Photos will be able to sort your snapshots by face, activity, and even the facial expression you or your friends might be making.

Developer Kay Yin decided to go under the hood, into system frameworks, and take a peek at how Apple’s actually pulling off this artificial intelligence achievement off. He published his findings on Medium.

Turns out, Apple’s newest software includes a hardcoded list of objects, terms, and even facial expressions that Photos can detect.

“I found them by poking around plist files and system framework binaries” in the beta version of Apple’s software, Yin told Business Insider.

For example, the photos app only recognises and distinguishes between 7 hardcoded facial expressions:

Greedy

Disgust

Neutral

Scream

Smiling

Surprise

Suspicious.

Apple’s photo search works by detecting 4,432 specifically hardcoded different scenes and objects. So Apple is looking through your photos for specific images like “alligator,” “dog,” or a “burrito.”

But this approach also indicates that at the moment, you won’t be able to search for, say “beef jerky,” which isn’t included in the list. (The full list is at the bottom of the post.)

That’s because Apple is pre-training — or teaching — its algorithm with these specific terms, then installing that pre-trained algorithm on people’s devices.

In contrast, Google uploads each user’s entire photo library to look for new patterns. Apple isn’t planning to do that yet.

Part of the different approach comes down to how Apple treats user data. Sure, big batches of data and photos are needed to make sure these kind of computer vision applications work, but Apple insists that it doesn’t need your photos, specifically.

“There’s this idea that, well, if you don’t have the data, how would you ever learn? Well, turns out, if you want to get pictures of mountains, you don’t need to get it out of people’s personal photo libraries,” Craig Federighi, Apple senior vice president of software, said in an interview last week. “We found out that we could find some pictures of some mountains!”

Here’s the complete list of scenes and objects Apple Photos can look for:

