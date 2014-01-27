A Complete List Of Grammy Winners

Daft Punk, Lorde, and Macklemore were among the big winners during Sunday night’s 56th annual Grammy Awards.

Check out a full list of winners below (via CNN):

Record of the year

“Get Lucky” — Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers — WINNER

“Radioactive” — Imagine Dragons

“Royals” — Lorde

“Locked out of Heaven” — Bruno Mars

“Blurred Lines” — Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell

Album of the year

“The Blessed Unrest” — Sara Bareilles

“Random Access Memories” — Daft Punk — WINNER

“Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” — Kendrick Lamar

“The Heist” — Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

“Red” — Taylor Swift

Song of the year

“Just Give Me a Reason” — P!nk featuring Nate Ruess

“Locked Out of Heaven” — Bruno Mars

“Roar” — Katy Perry

“Royals” — Lorde — WINNER

“Same Love” — Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Best new artist

James Blake

Kendrick Lamar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis — WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Ed Sheeran

Best pop solo performance

Sara Bareilles — “Brave”

Lorde — “Royals” — WINNER

Bruno Mars — “When I Was Your Man”

Katy Perry — “Roar”

Justin Timberlake — “Mirrors”

Best pop duo/group performance

Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers — “Get Lucky” — WINNER

P!nk featuring Nate Ruess — “Just Give Me a Reason”

Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko — “Stay”

Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell — “Blurred Lines”

Justin Timberlake and Jay Z — “Suit & Tie”

Best pop instrumental album

Herb Alpert — “Steppin’ Out” — WINNER

Boney James — “The Beat”

Earl Klugh — “Handpicked”

Dave Koz, Gerald Albright, Mindi Abair and Richard Elliot — “Summer Horns”

Jeff Lorber Fusion — “Hacienda”

Best pop vocal album

Lana Del Rey — “Paradise”

Lorde — “Pure Heroine”

Bruno Mars — “Unorthodox Jukebox” — WINNER

Robin Thicke — “Blurred Lines”

Justin Timberlake — “The 20/20 Experience — The Complete Experience”

Best dance recording

“Need U (100%)” — Duke Dumont featuring A*M*E & MNEK

“Sweet Nothing” — Calvin Harris featuring Florence Welch

“Atmosphere” — Kaskade

“The is What it Feels Like” — Armin Van Buuren featuring Trevor Guthrie

“Clarity” — Zedd featuring Foxes — WINNER

Best dance/electronica album

“Random Access Memories” — Daft Punk — WINNER

“Settle” — Disclosure

“18 Months” — Calvin Harris

“Atmosphere” — Kaskade

“A Colour Map of the Sun” — Pretty Lights

Best traditional pop vocal album

“Viva Duets” — Tony Bennett and various artists

“To Be Loved” — Michael Bublé — WINNER

“The Standards” — Gloria Estefan

“Cee Lo’s Magic Moment” — Cee Lo Green

“Now” — Dionne Warwick

Best rock performance

Alabama Shakes — “Always Alright”

David Bowie — “The Stars (Are Out Tonight)”

Imagine Dragons — “Radioactive” — WINNER

Led Zeppelin — “Kashmir”

Queens of the Stone Age — “My God is the Sun”

Jack White — “I’m Shakin’ “

Best metal performances

Anthrax — “T.N.T.”

Black Sabbath — “God is Dead?” — WINNER

Dream Theatre — “The Enemy Inside”

Killswitch Engage — “In Due Time”

Volbeat featuring King Diamond — “Room 24”

Best rock song

“Ain’t Messin’ ‘Round” — Gary Clark Jr.

“Cut Me Some Slack” — Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear — WINNER

“Doom and Gloom” — The Rolling Stones

“God Is Dead?” — Black Sabbath

“Panic Station” — Muse

Best rock album

Black Sabbath — “13”

David Bowie — “The Next Day”

Kings of Leon — “Mechanical Bull”

Led Zeppelin — “Celebration Day” — WINNER

Queens of the Stone Age — “… Like Clockwork”

Neil Young with Crazy Horse — “Psychedelic Pill”

Best alternative music album

Neko Case — “The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You”

The National — “Trouble Will Find Me”

Nine Inch Nails — “Hesitation Marks”

Tame Impala — “Lonerism”

Vampire Weekend — “Modern Vampires of the City” — WINNER

Best R&B performance

Tamar Braxton — “Love and War”

Anthony Hamilton — “Best of Me”

Hiatus Kaiytoe featuring Q-Tip — “Nakamarra”

Miguel featuring Kendrick Lamar — “How Many Drinks?”

Snarky Puppy with Lala Hathaway — “Something” — WINNER

Best traditional R&B performance

Gary Clark Jr. — “Please Come Home” — WINNER

Fantasia — “Get It Right”

Maysa — “Quiet Fire”

Gregory Porter — “Hey Laura”

Ryan Shaw — “Yesterday”

Best R&B song

“Best of Me” — Anthony Hamilton

“Love and War” — Tamar Braxton

“Only One” — PJ Morton featuring Stevie Wonder

“Pusher Love Girl” — Justin Timberlake — WINNER

“Without Me” — Fantasia featuring Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliott

Best urban contemporary album

Tamar Braxton — “Love and War”

Fantasia — “Side Effects of You”

Salaam Remi — “One: In the Chamber”

Rihanna — “Unapologetic” — WINNER

Mack Wilds — “New York: A Love Story”

Best R&B album

Faith Evans — “R&B Divas”

Alicia Keys — “Girl on Fire” — WINNER

John Legend — “Love in the Future”

Chrisette Michele — “Better”

TGT — “Three Kings”

Best rap performance

Drake — “Started From the Bottom”

Eminem — “Berserk”

Jay Z — “Tom Ford”

Kendrick Lamar — “Swimming Pools (Drank)”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz — “Thrift Shop” — WINNER

Best rap/sung collaboration

J. Cole featuring Miguel — “Power Trip”

Jay Z featuring Beyoncé — “Part II (On the Run)”

Jay Z featuring Justin Timberlake — “Holy Grail” — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar featuring Mary J. Blige — “Now or Never”

Wiz Khalifa featuring the Weeknd — “Remember You”

Best rap song

“F***in’ Problems” — A$AP Rocky featuring Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar

“Holy Grail” — Jay Z featuring Justin Timberlake

“New Slaves” — Kanye West

“Started From the Bottom” — Drake

“Thrift Shop” — Macklemore & Ryan Lewis — WINNER

Best rap album

Drake — “Nothing Was the Same”

Jay Z — “Magna Carta … Holy Grail”

Kendrick Lamar — “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis — “The Heist” — WINNER

Kanye West — “Yeezus”

Best country solo performance

Lee Brice — “I Drive Your Truck”

Hunter Hayes — “I Want Crazy”

Miranda Lambert — “Mama’s Broken Heart”

Darius Rucker — “Wagon Wheel” — WINNER

Blake Shelton — “Mine Would Be You”

Best country duo/group performance

The Civil Wars — “From This Valley” — WINNER

Kelly Clarkson featuring Vince Gill — “Don’t Rush”

Little Big Town — “Your Side of the Bed”

Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift and Keith Urban — “Highway Don’t Care”

Kenny Rogers With Dolly Parton — “You Can’t Make Old Friends”

Best country song

“Begin Again” — Taylor Swift

“I Drive Your Truck” — Lee Brice

“Mama’s Broken Heart” — Miranda Lambert

“Merry Go ‘Round” — Kacey Musgraves — WINNER

“Mine Would Be You” — Blake Shelton

Best country album

Jason Aldean — “Night Train”

Tim McGraw — “Two Lanes of Freedom”

Kacey Musgraves — “Same Trailer Different Park” — WINNER

Blake Shelton — “Based on a True Story”

Taylor Swift — “Red”

Best Latin pop album

Frankie J — “Faith, Hope y Amor”

Ricardo Montaner — “Viajero Frecuente”

Draco Rosa — “Vida” — WINNER

Aleks Syntek — “Syntek”

Tommy Torres — “12 Historias”

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

Café Tacvba — “El Objeto Antes Llamado Disco”

El Tri — “Ojo Por Ojo”

Illya Kuryaki and the Valderramas — “Chances”

La Santa Cecilia — “Treinta Dias” — WINNER

Los Amigos Invisibles — “Repeat After Me”

Producer of the year, nonclassical

Rob Cavallo

Dr. Luke

Ariel Rechtshaid

Jeff Tweedy

Pharrell Williams — WINNER

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“Django Unchained”

“The Great Gatsby” (deluxe edition)

“Les Miserables” (deluxe edition

“Muscle Shoals”

“Sound City: Real to Reel” — WINNER

Best score soundtrack for visual media

“Argo”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Life of Pi”

“Lincoln”

“Skyfall” — WINNER

“Zero Dark 30”

Best song written for visual media

Coldplay — “Atlas” — “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Jessie J — “Silver Lining” — “Silver Linings Playbook”

Adele — “Skyfall” — “Skyfall” — WINNER

Colbie Caillat featuring Gavin DeGraw — “We Both Know” — “Safe Haven”

Lana Del Rey — “Young and Beautiful” — “The Great Gatsby” (deluxe edition)

Regina Spektor — “You’ve Got Time” — “Orange is the New Black”

Best music video

Captial Cities — “Safe and Sound”

Jay Z — “Picasso Baby: A Performance Art Film”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton — “Can’t Hold Us”

Justin Timberlake featuring Jay Z — “Suit & Tie” — WINNER

Jack White — “I’m Shakin'”

Best music film

Coldplay — “Live 2012”

Green Day — “¡Cuatro!”

Ben Harper With Charlie Musselwhite — “I’m in I’m Out and I’m Gone: The Making of Get Up!”

Paul McCartney — “Live Kisses” — WINNER

Mumford & Sons — “The Road to Red Rocks”

