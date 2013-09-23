A Complete List Of Emmy Winners

That’s a wrap on the 65th annual Emmy awards.
With Neil Patrick Harris hosting, “Breaking Bad” received a top honour, Michael Douglas won for best acceptance speech, and “The Colbert Report” nabbed its first win for Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Series.
But there were a lot of other big winners, too.
See who took home the gold (via The Wrap):
Outstanding Drama Series
Breaking Bad WINNER
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
House of Cards
Homeland
Mad Men
Outstanding Comedy Series
30 Rock
The Big Bang
Girls
Louie
Modern Family WINNER
Veep
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
American Horror Story
Behind the Candelabra WINNER
The Bible
Phil Spector
Political Animals
Top of the Lake
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Benedict Cumberbatch, Parade’s End
Michael Douglas, Behind The Candelabra WINNER
Matt Damon, Behind The Candelabra
Toby Jones, The Girl
Al Pacino, Phil Spector
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Asylum
Imelda Staunton, The Girl
Ellen Burstyn, Political Animals WINNER
Charlotte Rampling, Restless
Alfre Woodard, Steel Magnolias
Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special
Steven Soderbergh, Behind The Candelabra WINNER
Julian Jarrold, The Girl
David Mamet, Phil Spector
Allison Anders, Ring of Fire
Jane Campion and Garth Davis, Top Of The Lake
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
James Cromwell, American Horror Story: Asylum WINNER
Zachary Quinto, American Horror Story: Asylum
Scott Bakula, Behind The Candelabra
John Benjamin, The Big C: Hereafter
Peter Mullan, Top Of The Lake
Outstanding Writing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special
Richard LaGravenese, Behind The Candelabra
Abi Morgan, The Hour WINNER
Tom Stoppard, Parade’s End
David Mamet, Phil Spector
Jane Campion and Gerard Lee, Top Of The Lake
Outstanding Variety Series
The Colbert Report WINNER
The Daily Show
Late Night With Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Saturday Night Live
Real Time With Bill Maher
Outstanding Choreography
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Heart Cry / Stars, Derek Hough, Choreographer, Allison Holker, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Hey Pachuco / Para Los Rumberos / Walking On Air, Derek Hough, Choreographer WINNER
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center), Warren Carlyle, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Possibly Maybe / Turning Page / Sail, Sonya Tayeh, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: The Power Of Love / Wild Horses Mandy Jo Moore, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Call Of The Wild (Circle Of Life) / Love Cats / Beautiful People, Napoleon Dumo, Choreographer, Tabitha Dumo, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Where The Light Gets In / Without You / Unchained Melody, Travis Wall, Choreographer
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
The Colbert Report, James Hoskinson
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, Chuck O’Neil
Jimmy Kimmel Live, Andy Fisher
Late Show With David Letterman, Jerry Foley
Portlandia, Jonathan Krisel
Saturday Night Live, Don Roy King WINNER
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Colbert Report WINNER
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Portlandia
Real Time With Bill Maher
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Tim Van Patten, Boardwalk Empire
Michelle MacLaren, Breaking Bad
Jeremy Webb, Downton Abbey
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
David Fincher, House Of Cards WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Connie Britton, Nashville
Claire Danes, Homeland WINNER
Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey
Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel
Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom WINNER
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Damian Lewis, Homeland
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Bobby Cannavale, Boardwalk Empire WINNER
Jonathan Banks, Breaking Bad
Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad
Jim Carter, Downton Abbey
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Outstanding Reality-Competition Series
The Amazing Race
Dancing With the Stars
Project Runway
So You Think You Can Dance
Top Chef
The Voice WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad WINNER
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones
Christine Baranski, The Good Wife
Morena Baccarin, Homeland
Christina Hendricks, Mad Men
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
George Mastras, Breaking Bad • Dead Freight
Thomas Schnauz, Breaking Bad • Say My Name
Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey • Episode 4
D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, Game Of Thrones • The Rains Of Castamere
Henry Bromell, Homeland • Q&A WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Asylum
Laura Linney, The Big C: Hereafter WINNER
Helen Mirren, Phil Spector
Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake
Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
Jason Bateman, Arrested Development
Louis C.K., Louie
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Matt LeBlanc, Episodes
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory WINNER
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Lena Dunham, Girls
Paris Barclay, Glee
Louis C.K., Louie
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family WINNER
Beth McCarthy-Miller, 30 Rock
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Laura Dern, Enlightened
Lena Dunham, Girls
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
TIna Fey, 30 Rock
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep WINNER
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
Jane Lynch, Glee
Julie Bowen, Modern Family
Merritt Wever, Nurse Jackie WINNER
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Jane Krakowski, 30 Rock
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, Episodes
Louis C.K., Story & Teleplay by Pamela Adlon, Louie
Greg Daniels, The Office
Jack Burditt and Robert Carlock, 30 Rock
Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield, 30 Rock WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Adam Driver, Girls
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family
Ed O’Neill, Modern Family
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Tony Hale, Veep WINNER
Outstanding Special Class — Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs
Between Two Ferns
Burning Love
Childrens Hospital *WINNER
The Daily Show Correspondents Explain
Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé
30 Rock: The Webisodes
Outstanding Special Class — Short-Format Nonfiction Programs
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Jay Leno’s Garage
The Office: The Farewells
Remembering 9/11 *WINNER
30 Rock: The Final Season
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Outstanding Interactive Program
Bravo’s Top Chef Interactive Experience
Game Of Thrones Season Three Enhanced Digital Experience
The Homeland SHO Sync Experience
Killing Lincoln
Night Of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together For Autism Programs *WINNER
The Team Coco Sync Multi-Screen Experience
The Walking Dead Story Sync
Outstanding Children’s Program
Good Luck Charlie
iCarly
Nick News With Linda Ellerbee — Forgotten But Not Gone: Kids, HIV & AIDS *WINNER
The Weight Of The Nation For Kids: Quiz Ed!
A YoungArts Masterclass
Outstanding Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Deadliest Catch
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
MythBusters
Shark Tank
Undercover Boss *WINNER
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
All The President’s Men Revisited
Crossfire Hurricane
Death And The Civil War (American Experience)
Ethel
Manhunt: The Inside Story Of The Hunt For Bin Laden *WINNER
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
The Abolitionists (American Experience)
American Masters *WINNER
The Men Who Built America
Through The Wormhole With Morgan Freeman
Vice
Outstanding Informational Series Or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown *WINNER
Brain Games
Inside The Actors Studio *WINNER
Oprah’s Master Class
Stand Up To Cancer
Outstanding Writing For Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
The Dust Bowl
Ethel
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God *WINNER
The Men Who Built America • A New War Begins
Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming
American Masters • Mel Brooks: Make A Noise *WINNER
Ethel
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God
Survivor • Live Finale And Reunion (Caramoan: Fans Vs. Favourites)
Survivor
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers
Kung Fu Panda: Legends Of Awesomeness
Regular Show
The Simpsons
South Park *WINNER
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Adventure Time • Simon & Marcy
Clarence
Disney Mickey Mouse Croissant de Triomphe *WINNER
Regular Show • A Bunch Of Full Grown Geese
Robot Chicken • Robot Chicken’s ATM Christmas Special
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
An Apology To Elephants, Lily Tomlin *WINNER
Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane
Family Guy, Alex Borstein
The Looney Tunes Show, Bob Bergen
Robot Chicken, Sam Elliott
Robot Chicken DC Comics Special, Seth Green
Outstanding Art Direction For A Multi-Camera Series
The Big Bang Theory
How I Met Your Mother
MasterChef *WINNER
Two And A Half Men
2 Broke Girls
Outstanding Art Direction For A Single-Camera Series
Boardwalk Empire *WINNER
The Borgias
Downton Abbey
Game Of Thrones
True Blood
Outstanding Art Direction For A Miniseries Or Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra *WINNER
Phil Spector
SEAL Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden
Outstanding Art Direction For Variety Or Nonfiction Programming
Dancing With The Stars
London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony *WINNER
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live *WINNER
The Voice
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Girls
Modern Family
Nurse Jackie
30 Rock *WINNER
Veep
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Downton Abbey
Game Of Thrones
The Good Wife
Homeland
House Of Cards *WINNER
Outstanding Casting For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra *WINNER
The Hour
Political Animals
Top Of The Lake
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
The Exes
How I Met Your Mother *WINNER
Mike & Molly
Two And A Half Men
2 Broke Girls
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series
Boardwalk Empire
Breaking Bad
Game Of Thrones
Homeland
House Of Cards *WINNER
Mad Men
Outstanding Cinematography For A Miniseries Or Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra
The Girl
Parade’s End
Top Of The Lake *WINNER
Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown *WINNER
Ethel
Manhunt: The Inside Story Of The Hunt For Bin Laden
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God
The Men Who Built America
Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch *WINNER
Project Runway
Survivor
Top Chef
Outstanding Commercial
The Chase • Grey Poupon
Inspired • Canon *WINNER
Jess Time • Google Chrome
Jogger • Nike
Outstanding Costumes For A Series
Boardwalk Empire
The Borgias *WINNER
Downton Abbey
Game Of Thrones
Once Upon A Time
Outstanding Costumes For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra *WINNER
The Girl
Killing Lincoln
Parade’s End
Phil Spector
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Breaking Bad, Skip MacDonald
Breaking Bad, Kelley Dixon *WINNER
Game Of Thrones, Oral Ottey
House Of Cards, Kirk Baxter
Mad Men, Chris Figler
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Arrested Development
Louie
Modern Family
The Office *WINNER
30 Rock
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
The Colbert Report
Conan
Hot In Cleveland
How I Met Your Mother *WINNER
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra *WINNER
Killing Lincoln
Phil Spector
Top Of The Lake
Outstanding Picture Editing For Short-Form Segments And Variety Specials
The Colbert Report
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart *WINNER
London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
Louis C.K.: Oh My God
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming
American Masters
Crossfire Hurricane
Ethel
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God *WINNER
Richard Pryor: Omit The Logic
Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch *WINNER
Project Runway • A Times Square Anniversary Party
Project Runway • Europe, Here We Come
Survivor
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series
Boardwalk Empire *WINNER
The Borgias
Downton Abbey
Game Of Thrones
Mad Men
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special
The Big Bang Theory
Dancing With The Stars
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live *WINNER
The Voice
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra *WINNER
Liz & Dick
Phil Spector
Political Animals
Ring Of Fire
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice *WINNER
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
Andrea Bocelli: Love In Portofino (Great Performances)
London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
The Oscars
2013 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé *WINNER
Outstanding Main Title Design
American Horror Story: Asylum
Da Vinci’s Demons *WINNER
Elementary
Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn
The Newsroom
Vikings
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Boardwalk Empire
The Borgias
Game Of Thrones *WINNER
Glee
Mad Men
Once Upon A Time
Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars
How I Met Your Mother
Key & Peele
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live *WINNER
Outstanding Makeup For A Miniseries Or A Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra *WINNER
Liz & Dick
Phil Spector
Ring Of Fire
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra *WINNER
Game Of Thrones
Saturday Night Live
The Walking Dead
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Arrested Development
The Borgias
Downton Abbey *WINNER
House Of Cards
Last Resort
Mr Selfridge (Masterpiece)
Outstanding Music Composition For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
(Original Dramatic Score)
The Girl
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God
Parade’s End
Restless
Ring Of Fire
World Without End *WINNER
Outstanding Music Direction
Christmas In Washington
The Kennedy Center Honours
The Oscars
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center)
66th Annual Tony Awards *WINNER
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Nashville • I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive / Song Title: Nothing In This World Will Ever Break My Heart Again
The Neighbours • Sing Like A Larry Bird / Song Title: More Or Less The Kind Of Thing You May Or May Not Possibly See On Broadway
Smash • The Parents / Song Title: Hang The Moon
Smash • The Bells And Whistles / Song Title: I Hear Your Voice In A Dream
30 Rock • Hogock! / Last Lunch / Song Title: Rural Juror
66th Annual Tony Awards • Song Title: If I Had Time *WINNER
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
The Americans
Copper
Da Vinci’s Demons *WINNER
Elementary
Hemlock Grove
House Of Cards
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series
Boardwalk Empire *WINNER
Breaking Bad
Game Of Thrones
Nikita
Vikings
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
American Horror Story: Asylum *WINNER
Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome
The Bible
SEAL Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden
World Without End
Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming (Single Or Multi-Camera)
The Amazing Race
Crossfire Hurricane
The Dust Bowl
History Of The Eagles
The Men Who Built America *WINNER
Survivor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Boardwalk Empire *WINNER
Breaking Bad
Game Of Thrones
Homeland
Mad Men
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum
Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome
Behind The Candelabra *WINNER
The Bible
Phil Spector
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Modern Family
Nurse Jackie *WINNER
The Office
Parks And Recreation
30 Rock
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
American Idol
The Colbert Report
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
The 55th Annual Grammy Awards *WINNER
The Oscars
Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming
The Amazing Race
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Crossfire Hurricane
Deadliest Catch
History Of The Eagles *WINNER
Survivor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome
Defiance
Falling Skies
Game Of Thrones *WINNER
Hemlock Grove
Last Resort
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Banshee *WINNER
Boardwalk Empire
The Borgias
Da Vinci’s Demons
Revolution
Vikings
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or A Variety Program
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Modern Family
Supah Ninjas *WINNER
Workaholics
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Miniseries Or Movie
Blue Bloods
NCIS
Revolution *WINNER
Southland
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
The Big Bang Theory *WINNER
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
Dancing With The Stars
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
The Kennedy Center Honours
The Oscars
2013 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé
66th Annual Tony Awards *WINNER
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
Betty White, Betty White’s Off Their Rockers
Tom Bergeron, Dancing With The Stars
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway *WINNER
Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance
Anthony Bourdain, The Taste
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Nathan Lane, The Good Wife
Michael J. Fox, The Good Wife
Rupert Friend, Homeland
Robert Morse, Mad Men
Harry Hamlin, Mad Men
Dan Bucatinsky, Scandal *WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Margo Martindale, The Americans
Diana Rigg, Game Of Thrones
Carrie Preston, The Good Wife *WINNER
Linda Cardellini, Mad Men
Jane Fonda, The Newsroom
Joan Cusack, Shameless
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory *WINNER
Nathan Lane, Modern Family
Bobby Cannavale, Nurse Jackie
Louis C.K., Saturday Night Live
Justin Timberlake, Saturday Night Live
Will Forte, 30 Rock
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Molly Shannon, Enlightened
Dot-Marie Jones, Glee
Melissa Leo, Louie *WINNER
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Elaine Stritch, 30 Rock
Outstanding Variety Special
The Kennedy Center Honours *WINNER
Louis C.K.: Oh My God
Mel Brooks Strikes Back! With Mel Brooks And Alan Yentob
Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Thursday (Part One)
12-12-12: The Concert For Sandy Relief
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Louis C.K.: Oh My God *WINNER
Night Of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together For Autism Programs
Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Thursday (Part One)
66th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
The Kennedy Center Honours, Louis J. Horvitz *WINNER
London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, Bucky Gunts and Hamish Hamilton
Louis C.K.: Oh My God, Louis C.K.
The Oscars, Don Mischer
12-12-12: The Concert For Sandy Relief, Michael Dempsey
Outstanding Special Class Programs
The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards
London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
The Oscars
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center)
66th Annual Tony Awards *WINNER
