A Complete List Of Emmy Winners

That’s a wrap on the 65th annual Emmy awards.

With Neil Patrick Harris hosting, “Breaking Bad” received a top honour, Michael Douglas won for best acceptance speech, and “The Colbert Report” nabbed its first win for Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Series.

But there were a lot of other big winners, too.

Outstanding Drama Series

Breaking Bad WINNER

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

House of Cards

Homeland

Mad Men

Outstanding Comedy Series

30 Rock

The Big Bang

Girls

Louie

Modern Family WINNER

Veep

Outstanding Miniseries or Movie

American Horror Story

Behind the Candelabra WINNER

The Bible

Phil Spector

Political Animals

Top of the Lake

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, Parade’s End

Michael Douglas, Behind The Candelabra WINNER

Matt Damon, Behind The Candelabra

Toby Jones, The Girl

Al Pacino, Phil Spector

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Asylum

Imelda Staunton, The Girl

Ellen Burstyn, Political Animals WINNER

Charlotte Rampling, Restless

Alfre Woodard, Steel Magnolias

Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special

Steven Soderbergh, Behind The Candelabra WINNER

Julian Jarrold, The Girl

David Mamet, Phil Spector

Allison Anders, Ring of Fire

Jane Campion and Garth Davis, Top Of The Lake

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

James Cromwell, American Horror Story: Asylum WINNER

Zachary Quinto, American Horror Story: Asylum

Scott Bakula, Behind The Candelabra

John Benjamin, The Big C: Hereafter

Peter Mullan, Top Of The Lake

Outstanding Writing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special

Richard LaGravenese, Behind The Candelabra

Abi Morgan, The Hour WINNER

Tom Stoppard, Parade’s End

David Mamet, Phil Spector

Jane Campion and Gerard Lee, Top Of The Lake

Outstanding Variety Series

The Colbert Report WINNER

The Daily Show

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Saturday Night Live

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Choreography

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Heart Cry / Stars, Derek Hough, Choreographer, Allison Holker, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Hey Pachuco / Para Los Rumberos / Walking On Air, Derek Hough, Choreographer WINNER

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center), Warren Carlyle, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Possibly Maybe / Turning Page / Sail, Sonya Tayeh, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: The Power Of Love / Wild Horses Mandy Jo Moore, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Call Of The Wild (Circle Of Life) / Love Cats / Beautiful People, Napoleon Dumo, Choreographer, Tabitha Dumo, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Where The Light Gets In / Without You / Unchained Melody, Travis Wall, Choreographer

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

The Colbert Report, James Hoskinson

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, Chuck O’Neil

Jimmy Kimmel Live, Andy Fisher

Late Show With David Letterman, Jerry Foley

Portlandia, Jonathan Krisel

Saturday Night Live, Don Roy King WINNER

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Colbert Report WINNER

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Portlandia

Real Time With Bill Maher

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Tim Van Patten, Boardwalk Empire

Michelle MacLaren, Breaking Bad

Jeremy Webb, Downton Abbey

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

David Fincher, House Of Cards WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Connie Britton, Nashville

Claire Danes, Homeland WINNER

Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey

Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel

Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom WINNER

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Damian Lewis, Homeland

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Bobby Cannavale, Boardwalk Empire WINNER

Jonathan Banks, Breaking Bad

Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad

Jim Carter, Downton Abbey

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Outstanding Reality-Competition Series

The Amazing Race

Dancing With the Stars

Project Runway

So You Think You Can Dance

Top Chef

The Voice WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad WINNER

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones

Christine Baranski, The Good Wife

Morena Baccarin, Homeland

Christina Hendricks, Mad Men

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

George Mastras, Breaking Bad • Dead Freight

Thomas Schnauz, Breaking Bad • Say My Name

Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey • Episode 4

D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, Game Of Thrones • The Rains Of Castamere

Henry Bromell, Homeland • Q&A WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Asylum

Laura Linney, The Big C: Hereafter WINNER

Helen Mirren, Phil Spector

Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake

Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Jason Bateman, Arrested Development

Louis C.K., Louie

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory WINNER

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Lena Dunham, Girls

Paris Barclay, Glee

Louis C.K., Louie

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family WINNER

Beth McCarthy-Miller, 30 Rock

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Laura Dern, Enlightened

Lena Dunham, Girls

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

TIna Fey, 30 Rock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep WINNER

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Jane Lynch, Glee

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Merritt Wever, Nurse Jackie WINNER

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Jane Krakowski, 30 Rock

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, Episodes

Louis C.K., Story & Teleplay by Pamela Adlon, Louie

Greg Daniels, The Office

Jack Burditt and Robert Carlock, 30 Rock

Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield, 30 Rock WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Adam Driver, Girls

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family

Ed O’Neill, Modern Family

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Tony Hale, Veep WINNER

Outstanding Special Class — Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs

Between Two Ferns

Burning Love

Childrens Hospital *WINNER

The Daily Show Correspondents Explain

Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé

30 Rock: The Webisodes

Outstanding Special Class — Short-Format Nonfiction Programs

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Jay Leno’s Garage

The Office: The Farewells

Remembering 9/11 *WINNER

30 Rock: The Final Season

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Outstanding Interactive Program

Bravo’s Top Chef Interactive Experience

Game Of Thrones Season Three Enhanced Digital Experience

The Homeland SHO Sync Experience

Killing Lincoln

Night Of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together For Autism Programs *WINNER

The Team Coco Sync Multi-Screen Experience

The Walking Dead Story Sync

Outstanding Children’s Program

Good Luck Charlie

iCarly

Nick News With Linda Ellerbee — Forgotten But Not Gone: Kids, HIV & AIDS *WINNER

The Weight Of The Nation For Kids: Quiz Ed!

A YoungArts Masterclass

Outstanding Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Deadliest Catch

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

MythBusters

Shark Tank

Undercover Boss *WINNER

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

All The President’s Men Revisited

Crossfire Hurricane

Death And The Civil War (American Experience)

Ethel

Manhunt: The Inside Story Of The Hunt For Bin Laden *WINNER

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

The Abolitionists (American Experience)

American Masters *WINNER

The Men Who Built America

Through The Wormhole With Morgan Freeman

Vice

Outstanding Informational Series Or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown *WINNER

Brain Games

Inside The Actors Studio *WINNER

Oprah’s Master Class

Stand Up To Cancer

Outstanding Writing For Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

The Dust Bowl

Ethel

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God *WINNER

The Men Who Built America • A New War Begins

Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming

American Masters • Mel Brooks: Make A Noise *WINNER

Ethel

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God

Survivor • Live Finale And Reunion (Caramoan: Fans Vs. Favourites)

Survivor

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Kung Fu Panda: Legends Of Awesomeness

Regular Show

The Simpsons

South Park *WINNER

Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program

Adventure Time • Simon & Marcy

Clarence

Disney Mickey Mouse Croissant de Triomphe *WINNER

Regular Show • A Bunch Of Full Grown Geese

Robot Chicken • Robot Chicken’s ATM Christmas Special

Outstanding Voice-Over Performance

An Apology To Elephants, Lily Tomlin *WINNER

Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane

Family Guy, Alex Borstein

The Looney Tunes Show, Bob Bergen

Robot Chicken, Sam Elliott

Robot Chicken DC Comics Special, Seth Green

Outstanding Art Direction For A Multi-Camera Series

The Big Bang Theory

How I Met Your Mother

MasterChef *WINNER

Two And A Half Men

2 Broke Girls

Outstanding Art Direction For A Single-Camera Series

Boardwalk Empire *WINNER

The Borgias

Downton Abbey

Game Of Thrones

True Blood

Outstanding Art Direction For A Miniseries Or Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra *WINNER

Phil Spector

SEAL Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden

Outstanding Art Direction For Variety Or Nonfiction Programming

Dancing With The Stars

London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony *WINNER

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live *WINNER

The Voice

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Girls

Modern Family

Nurse Jackie

30 Rock *WINNER

Veep

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Downton Abbey

Game Of Thrones

The Good Wife

Homeland

House Of Cards *WINNER

Outstanding Casting For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra *WINNER

The Hour

Political Animals

Top Of The Lake

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

The Exes

How I Met Your Mother *WINNER

Mike & Molly

Two And A Half Men

2 Broke Girls

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series

Boardwalk Empire

Breaking Bad

Game Of Thrones

Homeland

House Of Cards *WINNER

Mad Men

Outstanding Cinematography For A Miniseries Or Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra

The Girl

Parade’s End

Top Of The Lake *WINNER

Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown *WINNER

Ethel

Manhunt: The Inside Story Of The Hunt For Bin Laden

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God

The Men Who Built America

Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming

The Amazing Race

Deadliest Catch *WINNER

Project Runway

Survivor

Top Chef

Outstanding Commercial

The Chase • Grey Poupon

Inspired • Canon *WINNER

Jess Time • Google Chrome

Jogger • Nike

Outstanding Costumes For A Series

Boardwalk Empire

The Borgias *WINNER

Downton Abbey

Game Of Thrones

Once Upon A Time

Outstanding Costumes For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra *WINNER

The Girl

Killing Lincoln

Parade’s End

Phil Spector

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Breaking Bad, Skip MacDonald

Breaking Bad, Kelley Dixon *WINNER

Game Of Thrones, Oral Ottey

House Of Cards, Kirk Baxter

Mad Men, Chris Figler

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Arrested Development

Louie

Modern Family

The Office *WINNER

30 Rock

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

The Colbert Report

Conan

Hot In Cleveland

How I Met Your Mother *WINNER

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Miniseries Or A Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra *WINNER

Killing Lincoln

Phil Spector

Top Of The Lake

Outstanding Picture Editing For Short-Form Segments And Variety Specials

The Colbert Report

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart *WINNER

London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

Louis C.K.: Oh My God

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming

American Masters

Crossfire Hurricane

Ethel

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God *WINNER

Richard Pryor: Omit The Logic

Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming

The Amazing Race

Deadliest Catch *WINNER

Project Runway • A Times Square Anniversary Party

Project Runway • Europe, Here We Come

Survivor

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

Boardwalk Empire *WINNER

The Borgias

Downton Abbey

Game Of Thrones

Mad Men

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special

The Big Bang Theory

Dancing With The Stars

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live *WINNER

The Voice

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Miniseries Or A Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra *WINNER

Liz & Dick

Phil Spector

Political Animals

Ring Of Fire

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

American Idol

Dancing With The Stars

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice *WINNER

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Andrea Bocelli: Love In Portofino (Great Performances)

London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

The Oscars

2013 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé *WINNER

Outstanding Main Title Design

American Horror Story: Asylum

Da Vinci’s Demons *WINNER

Elementary

Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn

The Newsroom

Vikings

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Boardwalk Empire

The Borgias

Game Of Thrones *WINNER

Glee

Mad Men

Once Upon A Time

Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars

How I Met Your Mother

Key & Peele

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live *WINNER

Outstanding Makeup For A Miniseries Or A Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra *WINNER

Liz & Dick

Phil Spector

Ring Of Fire

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra *WINNER

Game Of Thrones

Saturday Night Live

The Walking Dead

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Arrested Development

The Borgias

Downton Abbey *WINNER

House Of Cards

Last Resort

Mr Selfridge (Masterpiece)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

(Original Dramatic Score)

The Girl

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God

Parade’s End

Restless

Ring Of Fire

World Without End *WINNER

Outstanding Music Direction

Christmas In Washington

The Kennedy Center Honours

The Oscars

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center)

66th Annual Tony Awards *WINNER

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Nashville • I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive / Song Title: Nothing In This World Will Ever Break My Heart Again

The Neighbours • Sing Like A Larry Bird / Song Title: More Or Less The Kind Of Thing You May Or May Not Possibly See On Broadway

Smash • The Parents / Song Title: Hang The Moon

Smash • The Bells And Whistles / Song Title: I Hear Your Voice In A Dream

30 Rock • Hogock! / Last Lunch / Song Title: Rural Juror

66th Annual Tony Awards • Song Title: If I Had Time *WINNER

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The Americans

Copper

Da Vinci’s Demons *WINNER

Elementary

Hemlock Grove

House Of Cards

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series

Boardwalk Empire *WINNER

Breaking Bad

Game Of Thrones

Nikita

Vikings

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

American Horror Story: Asylum *WINNER

Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome

The Bible

SEAL Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden

World Without End

Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Amazing Race

Crossfire Hurricane

The Dust Bowl

History Of The Eagles

The Men Who Built America *WINNER

Survivor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Boardwalk Empire *WINNER

Breaking Bad

Game Of Thrones

Homeland

Mad Men

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Miniseries Or A Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum

Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome

Behind The Candelabra *WINNER

The Bible

Phil Spector

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Modern Family

Nurse Jackie *WINNER

The Office

Parks And Recreation

30 Rock

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

American Idol

The Colbert Report

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart

The 55th Annual Grammy Awards *WINNER

The Oscars

Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming

The Amazing Race

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Crossfire Hurricane

Deadliest Catch

History Of The Eagles *WINNER

Survivor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome

Defiance

Falling Skies

Game Of Thrones *WINNER

Hemlock Grove

Last Resort

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Banshee *WINNER

Boardwalk Empire

The Borgias

Da Vinci’s Demons

Revolution

Vikings

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or A Variety Program

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Modern Family

Supah Ninjas *WINNER

Workaholics

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Miniseries Or Movie

Blue Bloods

NCIS

Revolution *WINNER

Southland

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

The Big Bang Theory *WINNER

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart

Dancing With The Stars

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

The Kennedy Center Honours

The Oscars

2013 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé

66th Annual Tony Awards *WINNER

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Betty White, Betty White’s Off Their Rockers

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With The Stars

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway *WINNER

Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance

Anthony Bourdain, The Taste

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Nathan Lane, The Good Wife

Michael J. Fox, The Good Wife

Rupert Friend, Homeland

Robert Morse, Mad Men

Harry Hamlin, Mad Men

Dan Bucatinsky, Scandal *WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Margo Martindale, The Americans

Diana Rigg, Game Of Thrones

Carrie Preston, The Good Wife *WINNER

Linda Cardellini, Mad Men

Jane Fonda, The Newsroom

Joan Cusack, Shameless

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory *WINNER

Nathan Lane, Modern Family

Bobby Cannavale, Nurse Jackie

Louis C.K., Saturday Night Live

Justin Timberlake, Saturday Night Live

Will Forte, 30 Rock

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Molly Shannon, Enlightened

Dot-Marie Jones, Glee

Melissa Leo, Louie *WINNER

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Elaine Stritch, 30 Rock

Outstanding Variety Special

The Kennedy Center Honours *WINNER

Louis C.K.: Oh My God

Mel Brooks Strikes Back! With Mel Brooks And Alan Yentob

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Thursday (Part One)

12-12-12: The Concert For Sandy Relief

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Louis C.K.: Oh My God *WINNER

Night Of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together For Autism Programs

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Thursday (Part One)

66th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

The Kennedy Center Honours, Louis J. Horvitz *WINNER

London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, Bucky Gunts and Hamish Hamilton

Louis C.K.: Oh My God, Louis C.K.

The Oscars, Don Mischer

12-12-12: The Concert For Sandy Relief, Michael Dempsey

Outstanding Special Class Programs

The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards

London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

The Oscars

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center)

66th Annual Tony Awards *WINNER

