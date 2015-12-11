LIVE: Here's the complete list of 2016 Golden Globes nominees

Nominations for the 2016 Golden Globes are currently being announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA.
Below is the complete list of nominees. This page will be updated throughout the nomination announcement.
The 73rd Golden Globes ceremony airs on January 10 at 8pm EST on NBC.
Best Actress in TV Series, Comedy
Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Scream Queens”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Best TV Movie or Mini-Series
“American Crime”
“American Horror Story”
“Fargo”
“Flesh and Bone”
“Wolf Hall”
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
“Room”
“Spotlight”
“The Big Short”
“Steve Jobs”
“The Hateful Eight”
Best TV Series, Comedy
“Casual”
“Mozart in the Jungle”
“Transparent”
“Orange is the New Black”
“Veep”
Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures
Denzel Washington
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Best Director
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Best Original Song
Best Original Score
Best Foreign Film
Best Animated Film
Best TV Series, Drama
Best Actor in a TV series, Drama
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Best Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Best Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Best Supporting Actor in TV Miniseries or TV Movie
Best Supporting Actress in TV Miniseries or Movie
