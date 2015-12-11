LIVE: Here's the complete list of 2016 Golden Globes nominees

Nominations for the 2016 Golden Globes are currently being announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA.

Below is the complete list of nominees. This page will be updated throughout the nomination announcement.

The 73rd Golden Globes ceremony airs on January 10 at 8pm EST on NBC.

Best Actress in TV Series, Comedy

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Scream Queens”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Best TV Movie or Mini-Series

“American Crime”

“American Horror Story”

“Fargo”

“Flesh and Bone”

“Wolf Hall”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

“Room”

“Spotlight”

“The Big Short”

“Steve Jobs”

“The Hateful Eight”

Best TV Series, Comedy

“Casual”

“Mozart in the Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep”

Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures

Denzel Washington

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Best Director

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Best Original Song

Best Original Score

Best Foreign Film

Best Animated Film

Best TV Series, Drama

Best Actor in a TV series, Drama

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Best Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Best Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Best Supporting Actor in TV Miniseries or TV Movie

Best Supporting Actress in TV Miniseries or Movie

