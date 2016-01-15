'Mad Max: Fury Road' has been nominated for 11 Oscars

Nominations for the 2016 Academy Awards were announced Thursday morning.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s revenge tale “The Revenant” led the pack with 12 nominations, with the hit summer blockbuster “Mad Max: Fury Road” coming in with 11 nominations, including best picture.

Though some thought that “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” could break into some of the major categories, its five nominations all came in the technical sections.

The 88th Academy Awards will take place Sunday, February 28, at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC, hosted by Chris Rock.

Here are the nominees:

Open Road Films Best picture

'The Big Short' 'Bridge of Spies' 'Brooklyn' 'Mad Max: Fury Road' 'The Martian' 'The Revenant' 'Room' 'Spotlight' Best director

Adam McKay, 'The Big Short' George Miller, 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Alejandro González Iñárritu, 'The Revenant' Lenny Abrahamson, 'Room' Tom McCarthy, 'Spotlight' Aidan Monaghan/20th Century Fox Best actor Bryan Cranston, 'Trumbo' Matt Damon, 'The Martian' Leonardo DiCaprio, 'The Revenant' Michael Fassbender, 'Steve Jobs' Eddie Redmayne, 'The Danish Girl' Best actress Cate Blanchett, 'Carol' Brie Larson, 'Room' Jennifer Lawrence, 'Joy' Charlotte Rampling, '45 Years' Saoirse Ronan, 'Brooklyn' Best supporting actor

Christian Bale, 'The Big Short' Tom Hardy, 'The Revenant' Mark Ruffalo, 'Spotlight' Mark Rylance, 'Bridge of Spies' Sylvester Stallone, 'Creed' Best supporting actress

Alicia Vikander, 'The Danish Girl' Jennifer Jason Leigh, 'The Hateful Eight' Rachel McAdams, 'Spotlight' Rooney Mara, 'Carol' Kate Winslet, 'Steve Jobs' Universal Pictures YouTube Channel Best original screenplay

'Bridge of Spies,' Matt Charman, Ethan Coen, and Joel Coen 'Ex Machina,' Alex Garland 'Inside Out,' Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley; original story by Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen 'Spotlight,' Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy 'Straight Outta Compton,' Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff; story by S. Leigh Savidge, Alan Wenkus, and Andrea Berloff Best adapted screenplay 'The Big Short,' Charles Randolph and Adam McKay 'Brooklyn,' Nick Hornby 'Carol,' Phyllis Nagy 'The Martian,' Drew Goddard 'Room,' Emma Donoghue Best animated feature 'Anomalisa' 'Boy and the World' 'Inside Out' 'Shawn the Sheep Movie' 'When Marley Was There' YouTube / Warner Bros. Best cinematography

'Carol,' Ed Lachman 'The Hateful Eight,' Robert Richardson 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' John Seale 'The Revenant,' Emmanuel Lubezki 'Sicario,' Roger Deakins Best original song

'Earned It' ('Fifty Shades of Grey') 'Manta Ray' ('Racing Extinction') 'Simple Song #3' ('Youth') 'Till It Happens To You' ('The Hunting Ground') 'Writing's On The Wall' ('Spectre') Best foreign language film 'Embrace of the Serpent' 'Mustang' 'Son of Saul' 'Theeb' 'A War' Best documentary 'Amy' 'Cartel Land' 'The Look of Silence' 'What Happened, Miss Simone?' 'Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom' Best original score 'Bridge of Spies,' Thomas Newman 'Carol,' Carter Burwell 'The Hateful Eight,' Ennio Morricone 'Sicario,' Jóhann Jóhannsson 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' John Williams Best sound editing 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' Mark Mangini and David White 'The Martian,' Oliver Tarney 'The Revenant,' Martin Hernandez and Lon Bender 'Sicario,' Alan Robert Murray 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' Matthew Wood and David Acor Best sound mixing 'Bridge of Spies,' Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom, and Drew Kunin 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff, and Ben Osmo 'The Martian,' Paul Massey, Mark Taylor, and Mac Ruth 'The Revenant,' Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Randy Thom, and Chris Duesterdiek 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson Best documentary -- short subject 'Body Team 12' 'Chau, beyond the Lines' 'Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah' 'A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness' 'Last Day of Freedom' Best live-action short 'Ave Maria' 'Day One' 'Everything Will Be OK (Alles Wird Gut)' 'Shok' 'Stutterer' Best animated short 'Bear Story' 'Prologue' 'Sanjay's Super Team' 'We Can't Live without Cosmos' 'World of Tomorrow' Best production design 'Bridge of Spies,' Adam Stockhausen; Set decoration: Rena DeAngelo and Bernhard Henrich 'The Danish Girl,' Eve Stewart; Set decoration: Michael Standish 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' Colin Gibson; Set Decoration: Lisa Thompson 'The Martian,' Arthur Max; Set decoration: Celia Bobak 'The Revenant,' Jack Fisk; Set decoration: Hamish Purdy Best makeup and hairstyling

'Mad Max Fury Road,' Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega, and Damian Martin 'The Hundred Year Old Men Who Climbed Out The Window and Disappeared,' Love Larson and Eva von Bahr 'The Revenant,' Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, and Robert Pandini Best costume design

'Carol,' Sandy Powell 'Cinderella,' Sandy Powell

'The Danish Girl,' Paco Delgado 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' Jenny Beavan 'The Revenant,' Jacqueline West Best film editing 'The Big Short,' Hank Corwin 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' Margaret Sixel 'The Revenant,' Stephen Mirrione 'Spotlight,' Tom McArdle 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey Best visual effects 'Ex Machina,' Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington, and Sara Bennett 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' Andrew Jackson, Tom Wood, Dan Oliver, and Andy Williams 'The Martian,' Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Chris Lawrence, and Steven Warner 'The Revenant,' Rich McBride, Matthew Shumway, Jason Smith, and Cameron Waldbauer 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' Roger Guyett, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.