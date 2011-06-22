The Complete Updated History Of How The Economy Imploded, Improved, Faded And Then Finally Got Better

The monthly State Coincident Indicator map is out and it looks better than it has in years.



This index from the Philly Fed uses tracks nonfarm payroll employment, average hours worked in manufacturing, unemployment and wages.

When a state is green or blue it is doing well. When red it’s doing badly.

Things have gotten worse this month for Maine, Mississippi, and Alaska, but things continue to improve in many locations.

