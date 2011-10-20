Your Complete Guide To This Weekend's Huge EU Summit

This plan, too, would expand the firepower of the EFSF, making it a far more effective tool. Such a plan would balloon the EFSF's cash resources.

It's also not likely to happen -- at least not anytime soon.

According to Dow Jones, EU leaders have already ruled out a solution involving ECB funding and that's not surprising. Members of the ECB have opposed such a plan on the grounds that the central bank is prohibited from funding governments by EU law.

An ECB legal opinion on a similar institution (the permanent European Stability Mechanism set to replace the EFSF in a few years) already made clear this year that such an arrangement violated EU law (via FT). The FT also reports that Germany has been particularly vehement in upholding that legal provision.

Regardless of how well such a solution would fix the problem, it's just not going to be on the table at this point.