A Complete Checklist For Next Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Last week, financial giants Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup set the tone as more than 150 companies reported earnings results. The group was joined by Apple and Intel in tech and Gannett and The New York Times in media.



This week week 293 firms, or nearly twice as many, will announce, with a concentration in energy, mining and health care. We’ll be covering it all live here, but for now, take a look to see who you have stock in.

Consensus estimates courtesy of Bloomberg.

Monday, October 24, 2011:

Lorillard (LO): $2.03

Eaton Corp (ETN): $1.08

VF Corp (VFC): $2.57

Kimberly-Clark (KMB): $1.26

Caterpillar Inc (CAT): $1.57

Netflix (NFLX): $0.96

Texas Instruments (TXN): $0.57

Amgen (AMGN): $1.29

Tuesday, October 25, 2011:

T Rowe Price (TROW): $0.74

National Oilwell Varco (NOV): $1.16

Simon Property Group (SPG): $1.67

Lexmark (LXK): $1.02

CIT Group (CIT): -$0.18

AK Steel (AKS): -$0.01

Boyd Gaming (BYD): $0.01

Waters Corp (WAT): $1.13

Coach (COH): $0.70

Xerox (XRX): $0.25

3M (MMM): $1.61

TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD): $0.30

United Parcel Service (UPS): $1.05

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): $1.69

McKesson (MCK): $1.39

Western Union (WU): $0.39

Express Scripts (ESRX): $0.76

Amazon.com (AMZN): $0.24

RadioShack (RSH): $0.35

United States Steel (X): $0.52

Delta Air Lines (DAL): $0.93

Wednesday, October 26, 2011:

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS): $0.70

Medco Health Solutions (MHS): $1.05

Owens Corning (OC): $0.76

Lockheed Martin (LMT): $1.81

Automatic Data Processing (ADP): $0.61

General Dynamics (GD): $1.77

Corning (GLW): $0.42

Hospira (HSP): $0.66

Ford Motor (F): $0.44

Sprint Nextel (S): -$0.22

NASDAQ OMX Group (NDAQ): $0.66

Boeing (BA): $1.09

Southern Co (SO): $1.04

ConocoPhillips (COP): $2.18

Ameriprise Financial (AMP): $1.21

Owens-Illinois (OI): $0.72

Aflac (AFL): $1.60

Symantec (SYMC): $0.39

Norfolk Southern (NSC): $1.42

Community Health (CYH): $0.79

AllianceBernstein (AB): $0.28

Northrop Grumman (NOC): $1.68

JetBlue Airways (JBLU): $0.13

Thursday, October 27, 2011:

L-3 Communications (LLL): $2.16

Colgate-Palmolive (CL): $1.30

Moody’s (MCO): $0.49

Goodrich (GR): $1.51

Starwood Hotels & Resorts (HOT): $0.39

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX): $2.64

Waste Management (WM): $0.61

Exxon Mobil (XOM): $2.13

Johnson Controls (JCI): $0.76

Time Warner Cable (TWC): $1.14

Aetna (AET): $1.14

Dow Chemical (DOW): $0.63

Motorola Solutions (MSI): $0.60

Legg Mason (LM): $0.40

Altria Group (MO): $0.56

Citrix Systems (CTXS): $0.58

Raytheon (RTN): $1.33

CBRE Group (CBG): $0.24

Motorola Mobility Holdings (MMI): $0.06

VeriSign (VRSN): $0.37

KLA-Tencor (KLAC): $1.16

Las Vegas Sands (LVS): $0.52

MetLife (MET): $1.11

Coinstar (CSTR): $0.88

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF): $3.66

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): $0.10

Electronic Arts (ERTS): -$0.05

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): $0.59

US Airways (LCC): $0.49

OfficeMax (OMX): $0.23

Expedia (EXPE): $0.73

United Continental (UAL): $2.08

Procter & Gamble (PG): $1.03

Hershey (HSY): $0.84

Occidental Petroleum (OXY): $1.95

Celgene (CELG): $0.95

Friday, October 28, 2011:

Chevron (CVX): $3.45

Newell Rubbermaid (NWL): $0.42

Goodyear Tire (GT): $0.25

Biogen (BIIB): $1.53

AMERIGROUP (AGP): $0.68

Whirlpool (WHR): $2.47

Rockwell Collins (COL): $1.13

Southern Copper (SCCO): $0.80

Constellation Energy Group (CEG): $0.81

Interpublic Group (IPG): $0.10

First Solar (FSLR): $2.65

Cablevision Systems (CVC): $0.32

Merck & Co (MRK): $0.91

Lear (LEA): $1.11

BorgWarner (BWA): $1.03

Nearly 64% of reporters have beat so far. Take a look at the surprises here >

