Quick update on one of the real weak spots of Europe: The banks.



The STOXX 600 Bank Price Index is down 2.7%.

Among the particularly weak ones:

There are a couple of really weak ones in Italy

Unicredit -6%

Banca Popolare di Milano Scarl -10%

