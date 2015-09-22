Substitute these unhealthy breakfast foods with 6 more 'complete' options

The phrase “part of a complete breakfast” is plastered onto cereal boxes and spoken at the ends of commercials, but few of us know exactly what it means.

Turns out, starting your day with a nutritious and hearty meal is surprisingly simple: all you need for a complete breakfast are carbohydrates and proteins. Your body breaks carbs down into sugars, which fuel your brain, and proteins keep you satiated until lunch time.

Many companies that market breakfast foods claim that their products contain at least parts of this golden ratio, but processed foods like sugary cereals usually contain “bad” carbs, such as simple sugars, which are quickly converted to fat rather than energy.

Here are a few common breakfast foods you should ditch for some healthier, more complete alternatives.

For something syrupy: Wikimedia Commons Instead of regular pancakes with maple syrup, eat whole wheat pancakes with a fruit compote on top. Nowadays you can find whole wheat flour from just about any grocery store. It's high in fibre and sticks with you for longer than white flour. Be sure to crack an egg into the batter to include your protein! Substitute the maple syrup with a fruit compote made from frozen blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries for a low-sugar and antioxidant-rich sweetener.

