11 Big Complaints About IOS 7

iOS 7 is here and if you haven’t updated your phone yet, you probably know someone that has. To some, it’s a welcome change. To others, there’s been a slight learning curve.
Even celebrities have weighed in with their opinions; some are embracing it, some are not.
We asked around to see what the biggest complaints are about iOS 7. This is what we heard.
'If you open an app from its place in a folder, clicking the home button will bring you back to the folder it came from, not the home screen. You have to double click.'
'Sometimes the weather doesn't update accordingly. My weather had a rain background all day yesterday. It was sunny outside.'
'I can't figure out how to force close an app!' (Double click the home screen and swipe upwards on the app you want to close.)
