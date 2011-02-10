Complacency Has Taken Hold Of The VIX

I see this as an important chart that I keep coming back to in my nightly research that is signaling that a correction is very close. Over the past 3 and a half years when the VIX gets near the 15 level it has a significant pullback. It doesn’t always happen right away, and can linger for about a month like it did in April ’10, but a pullback set off by the Flash Crash quickly ensued. The only time the … [visit site to read more]



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.