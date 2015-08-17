Competition's heating up for Australia's most decadent milkshake

There’s a movement under way in the cafe scene which basically involves coming up with something decadent, stuffing it in a jar with a straw and hoping it will go viral on Instagram.

From what we’ve seen so far, pretty much everyone wins. You might have seen “epic freak shakes” from Canberra’s Pâtissez doing the rounds recently:

Instagram/breakfastincanberra The cafe has 4 ‘epic freak shakes’ on the menu.

Now here’s the first appearance of some competition from Sydney:

A photo posted by BreakfastinSydney (@breakfastinsydney) on Aug 2, 2015 at 9:28pm PDT

That’s a “Tella Ball Shake”. Erskineville Foodcraft Espresso came up with recently, having just opened in May.

It is exactly what you see – a donut, stuffed with Nutella, stuffed into a jar of Nutella milkshake, drunk through a straw.

If Foodcraft Espresso owners Aki Daikos and Simon Kappatos were looking for a viral hit, they found one. Images at the Instagram account @breakfastinsydney of the Tella Ball Shake have pulled up to 4000 views in the past day alone.

But they have some serious competition in Sydney from a quick scan of that account in particular, which trades exclusively in sharing what has to be the most photogenic food on the planet.

Here’s a shake from Speedo’s Cafe in North Bondi:

A photo posted by BreakfastinSydney (@breakfastinsydney) on Jul 23, 2015 at 4:21am PDT

Another Nutella shake from Vogue Cafe in Macquarie Park:

Another appreciation post for the Nutella milkshakes at Vogue Vogue Cafe – Macquarie Park #sydney #breakfastinsydney #voguecafe A photo posted by BreakfastinSydney (@breakfastinsydney) on Mar 18, 2015 at 2:56am PDT

Cold brew tiramisu from The Grounds of Alexandria:

Cold brew tiramisu at @thegroundsofalexandria today… The Grounds of Alexandria – Alexandria #sydney #breakfastinsydney #thegroundsofalexandria A photo posted by BreakfastinSydney (@breakfastinsydney) on Mar 6, 2015 at 3:24pm PST



And while it’s not a shake, here’s some ice cream with a syringe in it from Azoto, in the Sydney CBD. Just for laughs:

Thanks @taramilktea New ice cream place Azoto – Sydney CBD #sydney #breakfastinsydney #azoto A photo posted by BreakfastinSydney (@breakfastinsydney) on Mar 28, 2015 at 12:43am PDT

