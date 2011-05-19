The CEO Of The Sugar Bowl Made Nearly $600,000 Last Year

Photo: Sugar Bowl

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new IRS filing by the Sugar Bowl shows it paid its CEO just under $600,000 in 2009.Paul Hoolahan pulled in $594,000 that year, down from $645,000 in 2008. That’s because Hoolahan got a much bigger bonus in 2008, when the Sugar Bowl hosted the national championship game. Hoolahan got a $140,000 bonus in 2008, and an $80,000 bonus in 2009.



Last year, a group called Playoff PAC filed a complaint with the IRS against the Sugar, Fiesta and Orange Bowls, claiming they violated their tax-exempt status. It called Hoolahan’s compensation excessive.

The three bowls along with the Rose Bowl rotate hosting the BCS national title game.

Playoff PAC wants the BCS replaced with a championship playoff system.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.