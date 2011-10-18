Compensation Plunges At Goldman, 4% Of Workforce Gets Canned

As we already noted, Goldman turned in an ugly Q3 earnings report.



One sub-factor you’ll be interested in knowing about. Compensation collapsed.

The accrual for compensation and benefits expenses (including salaries, estimated year-end discretionary compensation, amortization of equity awards and other items such as benefits) was $1.58 billion for the third quarter of 2011, a 59% decline compared with the third quarter of 2010. The ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for the first nine months of 2011 was 44.0%. Total staff levels decreased 4% compared with the end of the second quarter of 2011.

Bad news for NYC tax revenues.

Watch below: The Highs And Lows Of The Busiest Day In Earnings This Season

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.