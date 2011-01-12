COMPARISON: Verizon Vs. AT&T iPhone

There are a few difference between Verizon’s iPhone and AT&T’s iPhone hardware and features.Because they run on different types of networks — CDMA for Verizon and GSM for AT&T — there are also a few subtle differences between their  capabilities.

We broke it down for you…

You can't talk and use the internet on the Verizon iPhone. Verizon's CDMA network only allows one at a time. You can do this on AT&T.

Our preliminary tests show web pages load faster on the Verizon iPhone

Because of the new antenna placement, the volume and mute buttons are slightly lower on the Verizon iPhone. This may mean AT&T customers who switch will have to buy new cases.

The Verizon iPhone acts as a mobile hotspot.

Verizon will let you share your 3G connection with up to five users. No word yet on pricing.

For Android it's $20 extra per month.

Arnold Kim at MacRumors tweeted, 'they sure made it sound like it was included/free. They should have been explicit about any extra fee.' So maybe it's free?

Verizon's iPhone will not work many places overseas. There's no GSM in the Verizon iPhone, so it will be limited internationally.

Data plans will probably be different.

Table from Engadget

You can buy the iPhone 3Gs from AT&T for just $49. Verizon will only offer the iPhone 4 for $199 (16 GB) and $299 (32 GB).

