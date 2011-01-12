COMPARISON: Verizon Vs. AT&T iPhone

Photo: Illustration from Business Insider
There are a few difference between Verizon’s iPhone and AT&T’s iPhone hardware and features.Because they run on different types of networks — CDMA for Verizon and GSM for AT&T — there are also a few subtle differences between their capabilities.
We broke it down for you…
You can't talk and use the internet on the Verizon iPhone. Verizon's CDMA network only allows one at a time. You can do this on AT&T.
Because of the new antenna placement, the volume and mute buttons are slightly lower on the Verizon iPhone. This may mean AT&T customers who switch will have to buy new cases.
Verizon will let you share your 3G connection with up to five users. No word yet on pricing.
For Android it's $20 extra per month.
Arnold Kim at MacRumors tweeted, 'they sure made it sound like it was included/free. They should have been explicit about any extra fee.' So maybe it's free?
Verizon's iPhone will not work many places overseas. There's no GSM in the Verizon iPhone, so it will be limited internationally.
You can buy the iPhone 3Gs from AT&T for just $49. Verizon will only offer the iPhone 4 for $199 (16 GB) and $299 (32 GB).
