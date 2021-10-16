We visited Shake Shack in the US and UK to compare everything on the menu – and found Brits are paying more for smaller portions

- Shake Shack is a global burger chain that started in New York City.
- Different items are available around the world, so Insider compared the menus in the US and the UK.
- Our NYC and London reporters often found the food was more expensive in the UK.
The ordering station and open-kitchen concept are married into one at this location, as they are at many stateside Shake Shacks. There’s an inside seating area for dine-in customers, but she chose to take her meal to go.
Meanwhile, Insider’s senior lifestyle reporter Mikhaila headed to her local Shake Shack at London’s Covent Garden. The ordering station is located inside, with a seating area outside. Since the weather was nice, she opted to sit outside and order her food through the website, which you can do by scanning the table’s barcode on your phone.
This burger had minimal ingredients, with both sandwiches featuring a toasted bun, a 4-by-4-inch beef patty topped with melted cheese, two tomato slices, and lettuce.
In the UK, the burger, bun, tomatoes, and lettuce were all generously covered in the brand’s famous ShackSauce, Mikhaila said. But Rachel found just a small spoonful on the top bun in New York.
The UK seemed to be more generous with sauce and with lettuce as the green leaf was bursting out of Mikhaila’s sandwich.
The burgers were both topped with melted cheese, two strips of bacon, and sprinkled with red cherry peppers. Mikhaila said her sandwich had too many peppers, as they started to fall out of the burger with each bite. Rachel didn’t have that problem.
The SmokeShack also featured ShackSauce, which was equally scarce on both sides of the Atlantic.
A bold, smoky flavor came from the bacon, which made up for the lack of sauce and added a profile that differentiated this sandwich from the others on the menu.
The UK version cost £5.95, or around $US8.12 ($AU11), and weighed 250 grams (8.82 ounces). At roughly 2.5 inches (8cm) wide and 3 inches (8cm) long, the ‘Shroom Burger was slightly smaller than the previous patties both reporters ate.
Rachel’s cost $US7.89 ($AU11), or around £5.80 in New York, and was topped with the same ingredients, though the tomatoes used on her sandwich were visibly smaller than on Mikhaila’s.
The UK version cost £8.95, or around $US12.21 ($AU16), and weighed 284 grams (10 ounces). It contained a beef burger slathered in melted cheese, a fried portobello mushroom stuffed with more cheese, two slices of tomato, and lettuce.
In the US, it cost $US10.99 ($AU15), or around £8.03, and weighed 9.75 ounces (275 grams). It contained the same elements as the one in the UK, but the tomatoes and lettuce were smaller in New York.
Similar to the Smoke Shack, the ShackSauce was placed sparingly and was only visible on the top bun and lettuce. Mikhaila said more sauce would have made all the difference here, as this burger didn’t seem to have as much flavor as the other burgers she tried.
Rachel agreed, and added that the beef patty didn’t add much of anything except more weight.
Mikhaila has never been a fan of pickles, but that didn’t stop her from appreciating the taste of the chicken, which appeared to be seasoned with pepper.
Similarly, the seasoned piece of fried chicken that Rachel was served in New York was flavorful and featured the same toppings, though not in the same amounts.
Rachel’s sandwich had two large slices of pickles and just a few strands of shredded lettuce. While she said the lettuce was disappointing, the crispy, 4.75-by-3.5-inch chicken breast was impressive. It cost $US7.49 ($AU10), or around £5.47.
Rachel noticed that the breading on her New York nuggets was falling off in places, though it was still impressively crispy. Mikhaila didn’t have the same issue, and her nuggets had an equally soft and crispy texture.
The chicken nuggets she ordered in London cost £4.75, or around $US6.50 ($AU9), and weighed 99 grams (3.49 ounces). While the menu described the order as containing six chicken bites, Mikhaila was given seven, and they looked to be more uniform in size than their stateside counterpart.
In the UK, the dish cost £4.50, or around $US6.14 ($AU8), and was 6.5 inches (18cm) long. In the US, it cost $US4.09 ($AU6), or around £3.01, and measured out to be 6.75 inches (18cm) long.
Mikhaila’s fries weighed considerably less at 94 grams (3.3 ounces) and cost £3, or around $US4.08 ($AU5) — which means, if this is consistent across servings, customers in the UK are getting a worse deal on their fry orders.
Looking closely at the fry shape and crinkle pattern, the US and UK fry offerings look slightly different, with the US version appearing thicker in the center.
Without cheese sauce to keep them moist, both the US and UK fries seemed to get cold and hardened quickly after purchasing.
With the cheese on top, her serving — which cost $US4.75 ($AU6), or around £3.49 — weighed 8.5 ounces (240 grams).
Meanwhile, Mikhaila ate her fries at the restaurant. They cost £4, or around $US5.44 ($AU7). Similar to the regular fries, the UK cheese fries weighed less than the US version, at 178 grams (6.2 ounces).
The flavor Rachel tried was not on the UK menu at the time of writing. She said it was reminiscent of Oreo cookies, having detectable bits of black-colored cookie and soft bites that reminded her of that familiar Oreo creme filling. It was creamy and frothy in texture on top and around the edges of the cup, and had a more viscous and frozen center.
Mikhaila tried the £4.95, or around $US6.73 ($AU9), caramel milkshake, which wasn’t available in the US at the time of writing. She noticed a similar problem to Rachel — there was room for more servings in the cup.
Our UK reporter is a longtime fan of Shake Shack’s milkshakes due to the creamy and smooth texture, and the caramel offering was no different.
As well as the caramel shake — which ended up being our UK reporter’s favorite item she tried — Mikhaila also ordered the ShackMeister, which didn’t live up to expectations. She was unable to try the vegan burger at the time of reporting.
The ShackSauce was drizzled lightly on the top bun and, to her disappointment, only on one side of the burger.
It cost Mikhaila £6.75, or around $US9.18 ($AU12).
Though she’s been to Shake Shack many times before, Rachel hadn’t actually tried any of these items before.
But, the cheese and bacon did add some nice texture and flavor.
This order weighed in at 9.25 ounces (265 grams) and cost $US5.15 ($AU7), or around £3.79.
The sandwich weighed 4.75 ounces (135 grams) and cost $US5.59 ($AU8), or around £4.11.
It was the lightest sandwich option at 2.5 ounces (70 grams) and cost $US4.49 ($AU6), or around £3.30.
Another glaring difference was the serving size of each fry order. The US orders consistently had more potatoes per serving, and they cost less than their UK counterpart, which also followed another theme of differences.
Across the board, customers in New York City — which is an area known for high prices in the US — were paying less for their meals. In some cases, US customers are even getting more food for a lower price than those in the UK.