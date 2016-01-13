11 mind-melting photos will make you realise how shockingly small the Earth is

The earth feels pretty large, and we feel pretty tiny living in it.

But we rarely, if ever, stop to think about the vast beyond. And we should!

“There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world,” former astronomer Carl Sagan has said. “To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we’ve ever known,” Sagan wrote in his book “Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space.”

So, just how small is planet Earth really compared with the rest of outer space? These photos will help put our planet in perspective.

