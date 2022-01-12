We tried 3 recipes for making cream cheese at home — the best only had 3 ingredients and took 20 minutes

After 24 hours, the curdled milk had become completely solid and felt more like the cream cheese found at bagel shops, Rachel said.

Rachel found that this batch tasted sweeter and more enjoyable, in her opinion than the six-hour batch.

It wasn’t drippy at all in texture. In fact, she said, it held its own shape very well on a spatula. Though if left out on the counter for more than an hour, it turns into a wet and lumpy mixture that tasted more like the six-hour variety. Rachel learned this the hard way when she didn’t put it directly back into the fridge.

If you’re going with this recipe, Rachel recommends letting the curdled milk drain in the fridge for 24 hours, or until it has completely set into a solid. She said it will be reminiscent of the texture you get from a brick of cream cheese.

According to Gelen, this recipe keeps for up to one week in the refrigerator. Though it’s important to use your senses — smell and taste — to determine whether it’s still safe to eat, Rachel adds.