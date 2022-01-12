We tried 3 recipes for making cream cheese at home — the best only had 3 ingredients and took 20 minutes

- In the wake of a cream cheese shortage in New York City, Insider reporters wanted to try making our own at home.
- We made four variations of the spread using three recipes.
- The quickest recipe — at only 20 minutes and three ingredients — proved to be an easy option.
Shoppers across the country have also noted that many grocery stores are low on cream cheese brands, with some online users saying the shortage has continued into the new year.
Insider reporters Rachel Askinasi and Lauren Edmonds live in New York City and felt the effects of the shortage first-hand. So they decided to test out three separate recipes for homemade cream cheese just in case they ever find themselves without the creamy spread again.
It looked easy enough, she thought, with just three ingredients required: whole milk (2 cups), heavy cream (2 ⅓ cups), and distilled vinegar (3 ½ tablespoons).
Rachel also needed a cheesecloth, mesh strainer, deep container, and a food processor to get the job done.
Gelen recommends a refrigerated resting time of between six and 12 hours, so Rachel took out her first batch at the six-hour mark.
When she separated the milk solids in half, she saw it was dry on top, but still very wet on the bottom where the heavy dairy was resting on a strainer.
After whipping it in the food processor with a sprinkle of salt, Rachel said it had a texture more like crème fraîche than the processed cream cheese she’s used to.
The more she whipped it, the thicker it got, but the flavor stayed the same and tasted like sour, spoiled milk.
She decided to let it drain for an additional 12 hours — totaling 24 hours in the fridge — which made a huge difference.
It wasn’t drippy at all in texture. In fact, she said, it held its own shape very well on a spatula. Though if left out on the counter for more than an hour, it turns into a wet and lumpy mixture that tasted more like the six-hour variety. Rachel learned this the hard way when she didn’t put it directly back into the fridge.
If you’re going with this recipe, Rachel recommends letting the curdled milk drain in the fridge for 24 hours, or until it has completely set into a solid. She said it will be reminiscent of the texture you get from a brick of cream cheese.
According to Gelen, this recipe keeps for up to one week in the refrigerator. Though it’s important to use your senses — smell and taste — to determine whether it’s still safe to eat, Rachel adds.
Home cooks will need one cup of heavy cream, one cup of 2% milk, 1 ¼ cups of 2% plain yogurt, ½ teaspoon of kosher salt, and three tablespoons of white vinegar. She advised avoiding ultra-pasteurized milk or cream since the mixture would not curdle correctly.
Those who want to try the recipe will also need a cheesecloth, a fine-mesh strainer, one large bowl, and plastic wrap. The overall process took around an hour and 15 minutes to make, not including the time it sat overnight in the refrigerator.
Bring the cream cheese mixture to a boil and constantly stir for about two minutes. Add the white vinegar into the pot, bring the liquids to a rolling boil for 30 seconds, and then allow it to simmer for three minutes on low heat. Finally, remove the mixture from heat and cool in the pot for one hour.
As the mixture boiled, Lauren was pleasantly surprised how quickly the subtle scent of cream cheese had already begun to fill her apartment. For a moment, Lauren was concerned that the mixture wouldn’t firm up properly — destined to be another cooking fail — but it gradually began to firm up around the 30-minute mark.
Grab the cooled mixture and carefully pour it into the lined strainer, taking extra care to avoid spills. Finally, cover the poured mixture with plastic wrap and place it into a refrigerator to firm overnight.
Lauren woke up to a fluffy cream cheese good for two weeks. The word she would use to describe it is neutral — the taste is subtle without any overbearing flavors.
However, the texture reminded Lauren of crumbly goat cheese rather than smooth Philadelphia cream cheese.
Off the bat, this recipe seemed ridiculously simple and perfect for people who crave homemade cream cheese but can’t find the time. To make it, people will need 8 cups of whole milk, 1 lemon (about five tablespoons worth), and ½ teaspoon of salt.
This recipe also required a cheesecloth, a fine-mesh strainer, and a food processor/blender.
First, pour the milk into a large saucepan and bring to a boil over medium to high heat. As soon as the milk boils, Kazan said to add the lemon juice and then turn off the heat before setting the saucepan aside.
Kazan also said that all the curds would be formed “within a few minutes,” but Lauren found that Kazan didn’t specify exactly how long to let the mixture sit. She settled for around 10 minutes.
Then, Lauren strained the mixture over a bowl and squeezed out the remaining whey. All that’s left was to transfer the strained mixture into a food processor or blender, add salt, and mix for two minutes tops. The cream cheese will remain good for one week.
Compared to Rosen’s recipe, Kazan’s was quicker and packed more noticeable, slightly sharp flavors due to the lemon juice and salt. Lauren found that when paired with bread, the acid mellowed out and added a nice dose of flavor. The texture more closely resembled store-bought cream cheese.
Although a tad bit acidic, it had a gorgeous spread and took almost no time to make. Her only complaint is that there wasn’t more! While Rosen’s mixture filled an entire container, Kazan’s only yielded around half of that, which seemed odd since the recipe called for nearly half a gallon of milk.
On the other hand, Rosen’s is perfect for home cooks who want to add extra flavoring like fruit or poppy seed into the mix.
She recommends staying close by, watching your pot, and using your nose if you have to step away to smell for the heating dairy.
As someone who lives in a studio apartment where their kitchen is essentially in the bedroom, Rachel says you definitely don’t want to live with the smell of burnt milk for a day.