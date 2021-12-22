I tried the chicken biscuits from 3 Southern fast-food chains, and I’ll stick to my favorite from Chick-fil-A

On a recent road trip, I tried chicken biscuit sandwiches from Southern fast-food chains.
I compared the Bojangles and Krystal sandwiches to the one I’m used to eating from Chick-fil-A.
After tasting all three, I think Chick-fil-A does this dish best.
On a recent road trip through South Carolina and Georgia, I wanted to compare the chicken biscuits from two local chains to the one I’m used to from Chick-fil-A.
For a few years now, the $5.29 Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit has been my go-to fast-food treat from the New York City location around the corner from Insider’s offices. So when I saw the breakfast sandwich on offer for $2.99 at Krystal in Savannah and for $3.89 at Bojangles in Charleston, I knew I had to give them a try. (The prices of these items may vary by region.)
While comparing the sandwiches, I mainly looked at three different things: the texture and moisture of the biscuit, the flavor and texture of the piece of chicken, and the overall flavor profile of each sandwich.
I thought the biscuit from Chick-fil-A was enjoyable and that it did the job.
Chick-fil-A’s biscuit was buttery to the touch, and soft throughout. Butter came through in the flavor profile as well, which made this biscuit stand apart from the other two. Its color was uniformly pale yellow and it was room temperature when I opened it up.
Even though I thought it was the best of the three, Chick-fil-A’s biscuit still wasn’t perfect, in my opinion.
While it was mostly moist, it was slightly more dry in some places than it was in others, which made it crumbly and a bit less enjoyable at times.
I was also satisfied with the biscuit on my sandwich from Krystal.
Krystal’s was drier on the outside than Chick-fil-A’s was, but it was moist inside — kind of the opposite of Chick-fil-A’s.
This biscuit had a darker brown crust to it, but inside it was more yellow in color. It was delightfully warm all over, even after a few minutes of sitting unwrapped.
Chick-fil-A and Krystal both had enjoyable biscuits, though they were very different.
In terms of the biscuits, I think both Chick-fil-A and Krystal had Bojangles beat.
The Bojangles biscuit I tried was extremely dried out. There was no moisture in there to keep it from crumbling when I took a bite.
In terms of flavor, there wasn’t much, in my opinion. I detected a small bit of sweetness, but it was generally just salty.
The chicken at Chick-fil-A is always impressive, in my opinion.
Chick-fil-A is known for hand-breading and seasoning chicken breasts on-site for its sandwiches. I even got a peek at the process myself. So it’s no surprise that the chicken biscuit from the chain that’s expanded into New York comes with a decently-sized, juicy fillet.
The breading was minimalistic and felt more like breadcrumbs than a ripply, fried outer coating, and the flavors were very much in-line with that of Chick-fil-A’s nuggets and other sandwiches.
Krystal’s sandwich featured a well-executed chicken patty instead of a full breast.
Even though I personally prefer a chicken breast to a chicken patty these days, I still appreciate all that the latter has to offer.
Krystal’s was super moist and juicy inside, and had a crunchy coating that clung to the meat rather than separating and falling off like some patties I’ve tried elsewhere.
While there wasn’t much flavor to the chicken itself, the breading was seasoned well and reminded me of a mildly spicy Wendy’s chicken nugget.
Bojangles’ chicken was crispy, but I thought it was too thin and dry.
Bojangles calls this the Cajun Chicken Fillet, and I was able to taste a light layer of Cajun seasoning, though I wish there was more.
The chicken on my sandwich was on the dry side, which when paired with the dry biscuit, was difficult to eat.
After tasting all three, I think Chick-fil-A had the best overall sandwich.
While I did appreciate the biscuit sandwich from Krystal, it wasn’t my personal favorite. If I’m going to eat one of these for breakfast (they’re all marketed as breakfast items on their respective menus), I want a more natural-feeling piece of chicken, which is why I prefer the sandwich from Chick-fil-A.
I really wanted to love this Bojangles experience, as I was blown away by its new fried-chicken sandwich. But the near flavorless, dry biscuit and dried-out chicken that made up the sandwich I tried caused the chain’s breakfast offering to fall to the bottom of my ranking.