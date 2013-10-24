How Apple's New iPad Air Stacks Up Against The Competition

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the new iPad Air along with the iPad mini.
The new iPad is the lightest full-size tablet in the world at 1 lb. (The iPad 2 is 1.4 lbs.)
Its A7 processor makes it twice as fast as the iPad 2.
Earlier we posted a breakdown of the current mini-tablet market. Here’s the tablet market:
