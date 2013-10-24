How Apple's New iPad Air Stacks Up Against The Competition

Michael Kelley

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the new iPad Air along with the iPad mini.

The new iPad is the lightest full-size tablet in the world at 1 lb. (The iPad 2 is 1.4 lbs.)

Its A7 processor makes it twice as fast as the iPad 2.

Earlier we posted a breakdown of the current mini-tablet market. Here’s the tablet market:

TabletsREUTERS/C. Inton

