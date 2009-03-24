Comparing Twitter's Growth To Facebook And Google

From Searchblog: It’s Twitter’s third birthday, and there’s been lots of chatter about Twitter’s growth lately, so I thought I’d try to find some context.



Google (officially) launched in Sept 1998

Three years later it had nearly 18mm US uniques (comscore)

Facebook launched in mid 2004

Three years later it had nearly 27mm US unique users (comscore)

Twitter launched in March 2006

Three years later it has (roughly) 8 million US uniques users (compete)

Interesting to note the velocity of growth in Twitter’s chart, it’s clearly picking up. But even with a much larger Web audience than Google had back in 1998-2001, Twitter is not yet tracking to Google’s (or Facebook’s) early growth. But if it keeps growing like this, it just may.

