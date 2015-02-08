It's 'stupid' to compare Twitter to Instagram

Hello!

Here’s this week’s Jay and Farhad show, a weekly podcast I record with New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo.

On this week’s podcast we talk about Twitter’s earnings report and the reports that Google is going to do an Uber-like service.

Twitter’s earnings were a bit of a mixed bag. The business was very strong with revenue and EPS well ahead of expectations, but the average monthly active user number was 288 million, well short of expectations.

A lot of people look at that monthly active user number and get worried that Twitter can never be a big company like Facebook with 1.4 billion users, or even Instagram, which has 300 million

Manjoo says it’s “stupid” that people like myself would compare Twitter to Instagram. He says they’re totally different services, and that’s ok. We’re seeing a variety of social media services, and that’s ok.

Listen below for the full debate! And, this week Manjoo added music to the intro, which he was quite proud of.

