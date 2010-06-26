The iPhone 4 Makes The Flip Camera Obsolete: Our Side-By-Side Video

How does the iPhone’s new HD video camera compare to the Flip Mino HD? Good enough that we don’t think any iPhone 4 owner would ever need to buy a Flip.



The image is better on the Flip, but not so much better to justify buying and carrying another video camera. Lucky for Flip, there’s only (maybe) a million or more iPhone 4 owners. Long term, though, that will change and Flip is pretty much screwed.

We held our iPhone 4 in one hand and the Flip in the other as Joe Weisenthal blathered on about the markets. You can see the results below and judge for yourself. When the audio icon flips, we flip the sound.

See Also: iPhone 4 Takes Beautiful Pictures

