Here's How The GOP Candidates Plan To Save The US Economy

The Republican candidates for president have all blasted President Obama for his failure to rescue the American economy, offering up their own competing economic plans in the process.



So, how exactly do the 2012 GOPers plan to save the economy?

While the candidates are unanimous in a few areas — repealing the Affordable Care Act, to name one example — their broader economic plans are quite different. In particular, the candidates have presented a diverse array of tax plans that vary from total overhauls of the tax code, to minor reductions in certain tax rates.

Herman Cain Taxes: Individual income tax rate: 9%

Corporate tax rate: 9%

Create new 9% national sales tax

Eliminate capital gains tax

Eliminate estate tax

9-9-9 tax plan would be first step toward implementing a 'Fair Tax' down the road (single consumption tax that replaces all other taxes) Affordable Care Act: Repeal and replace ACA Financial Regulation: Repeal Dodd-Frank Balanced Budget: Supports amending Constitution to require balanced budget

Claims he could balance budget in one year Rick Perry Taxes: Individual income tax rate: optional 20% flat tax (Taxpayers could choose to pay flat 20% rate with exemptions, or stay in current tax code)

Corporate tax rate: 20%

Eliminate capital gains tax

Eliminate estate tax Affordable Care Act: Repeal and replace ACA Financial Regulation: Repeal Dodd-Frank Balanced Budget

Supports amending Constitution to require balanced budget

Says he would balance budget by 2020 Mitt Romney Taxes: Corporate tax rate: 25%

Individual income tax rates: Would extend Bush-era tax cuts

Promises to make personal tax rates 'lower and flatter' in the future

Eliminate capital gains tax for people making under $200,000 per year

Eliminate estate tax Affordable Care Act: Repeal and replace ACA

Grant waivers on first day in office to states to opt out of ACA Financial Regulation: Repeal Dodd-Frank Balanced Budget

Supports amending Constitution to require balanced budget Ron Paul Taxes: Corporate tax rate: 15%

Eliminate income tax

Eliminate capital gains taxes

Eliminate estate tax

Supportive of flat or fair tax, but only if government's power to levy income tax is abolished Affordable Care Act: Supports full repeal of ACA

Provide tax credits and deductions for medical care Financial Regulation: Repeal Dodd-Frank Balanced Budget: Veto any unbalanced budget

Promised to cut $1 trillion immediately after taking office Newt Gingrich Taxes: Individual income tax rates: Would extend Bush-era tax cuts

Introduce optional 15% flat tax for personal income

Corporate tax rate: 12.5%

Eliminate capital gains tax

Eliminate estate tax Affordable Care Act: Repeal and replace ACA Financial Regulation: Repeal Dodd-Frank Balanced Budget: Supports amending Constitution to require balanced budget Jon Huntsman Taxes: Corporate tax rate: 25%

Individual income tax rate: establish three rates of 8%, 14%, and 23%

Eliminate all deductions and tax credits in individual income tax code

Eliminate Alternative Minimum Tax

Eliminate capital gains tax Affordable Care Act: Repeal and replace ACA Financial Regulation: Repeal Dodd-Frank Michele Bachmann Rick Santorum Taxes: Eliminate corporate tax

Individual income tax: supports lowering rates across the board, but unclear on specifics

Permanently extend capital gains and dividend taxes Affordable Care Act: Supports repealing ACA through budget reconciliation process Financial Regulation: Repeal Dodd-Frank Balanced Budget: Supports amending Constitution to require balanced budget Follow the money Here's how much money Wall Street has given to the 2012 candidates >

