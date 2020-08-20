I stayed in a $1,000 tiny house in a city and in a $100 tiny house in the suburbs, but I preferred the cheaper option — here's why

Frank Olito/ Insider One house costs $US100 per night and the other costs $US1,000 per night.

I stayed in a $US100-per-night tiny house in College Park, Florida, and a $US1,000-per-night tiny house on Governors Island in New York City.

For $US100 per night, I got a luxury tiny house, access to complimentary water activities, and great community spaces.

For $US1,000 per night, I got a luxury tiny house, a complimentary breakfast, and magnificent views – but the experience just didn’t seem worth the huge price tag.

I preferred the Florida tiny house because I got more for the price and ultimately, it was more of a relaxing getaway.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tiny houses have become a popular travel destination, as people are choosing to rent out homes that are less than 400 square feet for short-term stays.

There are so many options available – from themed tiny houses to luxury places to stay – that it might seem hard to know where to begin. But in my experience, a higher price tag doesn’t necessarily mean a better trip.

Last year, I got the opportunity to stay in a $US100 per night tiny house in College Park, Florida, and this summer, I stayed in a $US1,000 tiny house on Governors Island in New York City.

Although both houses were considered luxury stays, each had different amenities and atmospheres, but ultimately I found the cheaper option gave me much more value for my money, and I walked away from the trip much more relaxed.

Keep reading to find out why, and to take a tour of the tiny houses.

In 2019, I took a trip to Orlando, Florida, and stayed at Orlando Lakefront, a tiny house community.

Frank Olito/ Insider Orlando Lakefront.

The community, which is located in a small neighbourhood in Orlando known as College Park, has 34 tiny homes. Most of the homes are for full-time residents, but 10 of the park’s tiny houses are available to rent on Airbnb.

I stayed in the Venice, a 350-square-foot tiny house that cost $US97 per night.

Frank Olito/ Insider The Venice.

The well-manicured entryway foreshadowed the luxury inside the home.

Inside, I was surprised to find a spacious and smart floor plan.

Frank Olito/ Insider Interior of tiny house.

The main living area had a full-size couch, a fireplace, and a bookshelf. Additionally, there were two huge windows that looked out onto the lake and made the home feel bigger.

I was most surprised by the size of the kitchen, which included a garage-style door.

Frank Olito/ Insider The kitchen.

The kitchen had a stove, an oven, a microwave, a sink, and plenty of counter space. There was even a dishwasher, an added amenity I really didn’t expect.

At the other end of the home, there was an even bigger bathroom.

Frank Olito/ Insider The bathroom.

The bathroom had a large shower, a sink, a flushable toilet, and even a washer/dryer. The bathroom was bigger than the one I have in my New York City apartment.

The bedroom was located above the bathroom in a loft.

Frank Olito/ Insider The lofted bedroom.

Although it was too small to stand up in, the loft had three windows, easing my claustrophobia.

The garage door opened onto a spacious deck, which had perfect views of the lake.

Frank Olito/ Insider The deck.

Since the tiny house was located far enough from the road and directly on the water, the deck was largely private, except for the other tiny house owners nearby.

The house sits right on the lake with easy access to complimentary water activities.

Frank Olito/ Insider The water activities.

While the tiny house community is located in the Florida suburb of College Park, I never felt trapped or without something to do. There were restaurants located just outside the tiny house, and the park itself offered a few activities.

In fact, when staying at Orlando Lakefronts, you are able to take out a kayak or paddleboard free of charge. However, you will be sharing these with the full-time residents of the park.

The park also has a community garden and movie nights.

Frank Olito/ Insider The community garden.

Residents who live in Orlando Lakefront full time have built a community garden and fire pit, which are accessible to Airbnb guests.

This garden and the other amenities left me feeling relaxed and calm, which is all I want from a short getaway.

I also stayed in a tiny house on Governors Island in New York City for $US1,000 per night — the price tag gets you a great location and views.

Frank Olito/ Insider The tiny house on Governors Island.

Governors Island is sandwiched between lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. On the island, a resort called Collective Retreats offers four tiny houses and 32 luxury tents to rent for short stays.

I stayed in the 300-square-foot tiny house on the water.

This tiny house actually had two decks.

Frank Olito/ Insider There are two decks.

There was a deck on the side of the house and one attached to the back, which had perfect views of the water and skyline.

Inside, the windows were just as large as the $US100 tiny house, but the bedroom was located on the ground floor.

Frank Olito/ Insider Inside the tiny house.

Right next to the king-size bed, there was a seating area and a closet for storage.

The long hallway at the back of the tiny house led to the bathroom area.

Frank Olito/ Insider The hallway.

Since there was no kitchen in this tiny house, there was a small bar at the start of this hallway, which had a mini-fridge, coffee, cups, and mugs.

At the back of the tiny house, there was a separate bathtub and shower.

Frank Olito/ Insider The bathroom.

Back in the hallway, I found a separate room for the toilet and sink.

Although I did receive a complimentary breakfast, the list of amenities at this luxury stay stopped there.

Frank Olito/ Insider Breakfast is served on the back porch.

Although the tiny house is located in the middle of New York City, it’s on Governors Island, which closes between 6 and 7 pm every day. After that time, you are stuck in the resort, with no access to outside food, drinks, or activities, which might not be a problem for people who simply want to enjoy the location and views.

There is a bar and restaurant located within the resort’s walls, but it’s expensive. For example, I purchased a margarita for $US25. The only thing that was included in the $US1,000 price was a complimentary breakfast that was delivered to my back deck in the morning.

Being located in the city, there was a lack of privacy in this tiny house.

Frank Olito/ Insider My view.

Governors Island is a popular destination in New York City, so there was a constant flow of people passing the tiny house during the day. Oftentimes, they stopped to look into the tiny house and even took pictures of it. Unfortunately, the public can look right into the bathroom and can even see you showering if the curtains aren’t closed at all times.

This lack of privacy meant the vacation felt less like a relaxing getaway.

Additionally, the grounds were not well-kept like the $US100 stay in Florida.

Frank Olito/ Insider The grounds.

However, Vanessa Vitale, senior vice president of hospitality at Collective Retreats, told me the price reflects the retreat which “bridges the gap between a 5-star luxury experience and an outdoor adventure.”

Once again, the ground meant I did not feel as relaxed as I did at the tiny house in Florida.

However, the views from this tiny house were better than any rental I ever had.

Frank Olito/ Insider The views.

From my tiny house, I could see the lower Manhattan skyline on my right and the Statue of Liberty on my left. The sunset from the back door was also breathtaking.

When comparing the two tiny houses side by side, it comes down to the price and feeling of relaxation for me.

Frank Olito/ Insider The two tiny houses side by side.

For $US100 in Florida, I got a luxury tiny house, complimentary water activities, and access to a community garden. However, I was sharing the space with people who lived in the community full-time, making the stay feel less of a vacation and more of an intrusion on an established community. I did, however, leave feeling relaxed thanks to the relative privacy, amenities, and surrounding nature.

For $US1,000, I got a luxury tiny house in the middle of New York City with a complimentary breakfast and unbeatable views. However, the dinner and drinks were expensive, the grounds were not well-kept in my opinion, and ultimately, it was less of a relaxing vacation than my experience in Florida.

Of course, I understand that a tiny house in New York City is going to come with a higher price tag than one in the suburbs of Orlando – you’re paying for the proximity to the city and the incredible views. But the amenities and what’s offered, as well as my overall experience, still couldn’t justify the cost for me.

With that said, there are many more options across the country, including expensive ones that could be more worth the money and cheaper ones that might not be as good as my experience in Florida.

At the end of the day, I thought the $US1,000 price tag was just not worth it, and I preferred the experience of the cheaper tiny house in the suburbs.

Frank Olito/ Insider The winner: Orlando Lakefront.

For just $US100, I was able to get everything I wanted from the Orlando Lakefront tiny house in the suburbs of Florida. While the tiny house in New York City had magnificent views, it could not beat the value of the cheaper tiny house in Florida.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.