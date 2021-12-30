I flew on Delta’s regional aircraft and although it lacked some luxuries offered by JetBlue’s, I was still impressed by its plush seats and roomy cabin

Delta and JetBlue are giant competitors in the Northeast, both claiming a large share of the market in cities like Boston and New York. Delta vs JetBlue regional products. Eliyahu Yosef Parypa/Shutterstock

The carriers are known for their amenity-heavy products on their larger narrow-body jets, like the Airbus A320, offering features like onboard WiFi and headrests.

While I've flown on both carriers a number of times in my life, I have not had the opportunity to try out their regional products until recently, and I was curious about how they compared.

Now, after flying on each, it was clear one shined just a little brighter than the other, but both had their fair share of perks and luxuries.

My first journey was on JetBlue in November when I flew from Boston to New York-JFK on the company's 100-seater Embraer 190.

I started my journey at 3:30 a.m. in Boston Logan International Airport's C terminal where JetBlue operates. The airport was a ghost town at that hour and there was nothing open, not even a Dunkin' Donuts, which was disappointing.

Nevertheless, the barren terminal helped me quickly pass through security and get to my gate in plenty of time.

I boarded the Embraer jet at 4:45 a.m. for a 5:20 a.m. departure. This was my first time flying on JetBlue's regional product, and I was not sure how it would fare against competitors, but it exceeded expectations.

The plane has plush, reclining seats…

Large tray tables…

Plenty of space in the seatback pockets…

Inflight entertainment…

And free Wifi.

Meanwhile, the overhead bins were spacious and easily fit my carry-on bag. It is important to note that while the regional jet can store standard carry-ons, they are smaller than bigger narrow bodies and may not fit a large suitcase or duffle, so plan accordingly.

The best part about the Embraer 190 is the seats were configured in a 2×2 configuration, so I was guaranteed a window or aisle despite booking the lowest economy fare.

Moreover, the seats were spacious and had plenty of legroom, boasting an impressive 32-inch (81cm) seat pitch. I am 5'3″ and fit easily, and my boyfriend who is about 5'9″ also sat comfortably.

However, those that are over six feet may have issues, though JetBlue's product offers more legroom than competitors who offer 30 to 31 inches of pitch, like United and Delta.

While one or two inches of space does not change much for someone short like me, it could make a major difference to a taller passenger.

Seat pitch is one of the few major differences between Delta and JetBlue's regional products.

I flew on Delta's Embraer 170 regional jet in early December, flying from Boston to Philadelphia. Similar to JetBlue, the carrier offers plush, comfortable seats in a 2×2 configuration, meaning no one gets stuck in the middle.

As mentioned, the seat pitch is smaller at only 30-31 inches, but there was plenty of space for both me and my boyfriend.

As far as which seat was better, it's hard to say. They both felt like armchairs, so I would say it comes down to the traveler's height and how much legroom they need to be comfortable. Seat pitch is arguably the biggest difference.

Like JetBlue, I did not have issues fitting my 35L carry-on backpack in Delta's overhead bin. Again, it is a regional jet, so some larger suitcases may not fit.

Meanwhile, Delta's tray tables were huge with plenty of space to work on my laptop.

Moreover, the plane offered WiFi, though it came at a charge. Fortunately, I have T-Mobile, so I got free WiFi on my phone during the short flight.

I was most impressed by the huge lavatory at the back of the plane. The bathroom had a large baby-changing table and plenty of space to move. JetBlue's bathroom was smaller, though it still had a changing station.

One thing that disappointed me on Delta was the lack of seatback screens, which are offered on JetBlue. But, in all honesty, it did not make much of a difference at the end of the day.

I always come prepared with pre-downloaded podcasts and TV shows, so I was entertained. Not to mention the free T-Mobile WiFi.

As far as snack and drink offerings on both, there was not a stark difference. The flight attendants handed out simple snacks, like Biscoff cookies on Delta and pretzels on JetBlue, along with beverages like soda, coffee, tea, juice, and water.

Both offered enough to munch on during the quick one-hour flight, but one was not significantly better than the other.

Overall, both regional products were comfortable and spacious. While Delta's plane seemed more modern, JetBlue had a more amenity-heavy cabin.

Personally, I believe JetBlue proved to be slightly better than Delta, only because of the inflight entertainment and free WiFi that I could get on my laptop. T-Mobile only allowed free WiFi on my phone on Delta, though I'm happy the option is offered in general.