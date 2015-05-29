Here's what happens when you compare the Clintons' vast wealth to average Americans

Reuters The Clintons

To call attention to the various controversies involving Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s finances, the Republican National Committee created a series of infographics comparing her personal fortune to the wealth of average Americans.

In the weeks since Clinton launched her 2016 campaign last month, a series of reports have highlighted speaking fees collected by Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton. There have also been questions raised about donations to the Clinton family foundation.

The couple has made tens of millions of dollars since President Clinton left office in 2001. Some have suggested these financial relationships could have influenced Clinton during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

According to the RNC data, the Clintons have an annual income of $US30 million. The RNC expressed that in terms of average household income in each state. So, for example, in New York, the RNC said the Clintons earned the income of 371.5 households. In Tennessee, the RNC claimed they earned the income of 470.6 households.

You can see how the Clinton’s wealth stacked up in all 50 states here.

