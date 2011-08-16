Compared To Googlers, Motorola's 19,000 Employees Hate Their Jobs

Motorola’s Libertyville Office

Photo: mlabowicz

Google is one of the best places to work on Earth.Motorola Mobility, the company with 19,000 employees that Google just bought for $12.5 billion, is not.



Not even close.

According to Glassdoor.com, a site where employees review their workplace, Google employees give CEO Larry Page a 96% approval rating.

As a place to work, Google employees rate the company as a 4 on a scale from 1 to 5.

Last we looked, that was the highest among all the tech companies.

Meanwhile, Motorola Mobility CEO Sanjay K. Jha has an approval rating of just 50%. Employees give the place a 2.6 out of 5.

Here’s a sampling of some of the most helpful and recent comments from Motorola Mobility employees on Glassdoor.com.

Pros:

“flexible hours, good benefits, you work on cool products”

“you can find some people who created this industry. i was lucky to have worked with a few of them. some folks still are the best in industry.”

“Working from home seems to be permissible across the board. Individuals you meet are not representative of the headline statement.”

“interseting challenges, cutting edge technology, competent staff, develop good working relations with co-workers”

“Very smart people in engineering and management. Generally good people to work with on cool technology. Starting salaries are generally good.”

“good place to work for. Great work from home option. gym at work, in house cafe teria lively environment and people”

“Many talented hardware engineers with lots of experiences. 22 days vacation days for new hire. Daycare in the facility is very convenient. Results oriented company. Get to work on cutting edge products and see them on the market.”

“Motorola has good brand recognition with a strong brand following. There is room for growth with the success of Android as a viable platform which Motorola should be able to leverage well. If you take the time to network, there are some great people and resources in Motorola.”

“Supervisors provide excellent, detailed and structured feedback at regular intervals. Real opportunity to undertake new projects based on success on previous assignments.”

“Some scope to learn things, but not really good for career advancement”

Cons:

“Lack of clear strategies/vision in some groups. And layoffs every few months.”

“Fairly high level of uncertainty as a result of the company’s split into two separate companies, communication about this and related matters could be clearer.”

“Office politics are very important at Motorola often deciding who stays, who leaves, who gets promoted and who doesn’t. I’ve seen the good ones let lose while those doing things not in the company’s best interest, kept on.”

“Too many bureaucratic processes. Lack effort in people development.”

“low salary.. Every business has it’s own style..people dressed in business casual.. If you think you even remotely qualify for a job at Motorola, you should apply”

“Things tend to become unravelled as commitments made by senior leadership to carriers and the market cause breakdowns in order. Portfolio planning in non-existent. Corporate VPs are often unwilling to make decisions or tough trade-off decisions with a direct order from the CEO. Communication with the business is often poor, to the detriment of the products and completeness of Motorola’s offerings.”

“Extremely poor senior management that is not in-touch with reality at ground level. Too many private agendas pulling in different directions and as a result cannot have focused effort towards common goals. Much talk about team efforts and this exists amongst some development teams but not a higher levels.”

“Poor benefits. General low morale. Salary “not competitive” with industry. Advancement opportunities are very limited unless you have a very strong network of contacts.”

“unfair promotion. excessive politics. quarterly layoffs, frequent reorgs, project cancellations and some groups are led by absolutely incompetent people who, as shakespeare had said, “had greatness thrust upon them”. and are unable to handle the responsibility being so doused with their newfound promotion. multimedia group, case in point. its best to avoid that group. people leaving from his group every week and the leader unable to see who’s mistake it is. but then some other groups are really a great place to work – dsp, modem and chipset architecture. so, choose wisely – is my advice.”

“Flexible hours means all hours”

