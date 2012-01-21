Compare The Dogs From VW's Super Bowl Teaser To The Actual Star Wars Characters

Deciding to stick with the Star Wars theme, Volkswagen and Deutsch Los Angeles released a teaser for their Super Bowl ad Thursday. “The Bark Side” — which after only one day has reached almost four million hits on YouTube — features a cacophany of barking dogs, yelping the tune of “The Imperial March.”



Click here to see how similar the dogs look to their characters>>

Although the creative team at Deutsch LA toyed with the idea of ditching Star Wars and starting from scratch, “Ultimately, we all came to the conclusion that to turn our backs on the equity we had built would have seemed strange,” Michael Kadin and Matt Ian, who helmed the creative, emailed to Business Insider. “We were very concerned about making the connection unexpected and surprising.”

Well, they did a great job because if there’s anything better than a little kid dressed up in a Darth Vader costume, it’s a whole pack of dogs dressed up as the cast of Star Wars.According to Jeff Sweat, a spokesperson for Deutsch LA, the dogs were picked for their looks over the tonality of their barks.

We’ve created a slideshow that compares the cast dogs to their Star Wars characters, and they certainly look the part.

Our only critique: we really wish that there had been a puppy Jabba the Hutt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.