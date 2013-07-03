SUPERCAR FACE-OFF: McLaren MP4 12C Vs. Lamborghini Aventador

In the realm of supercars — where prices, top speeds, and horsepower are all sky high — it can be hard to know what’s truly the best.



To help you decide which is the stronger ride — McLaren’s MP4-12C or Lamborghini’s Aventador, there’s supercar comparison site TwinRev.com.

Rather than focus on the look and feel of the cars, TwinRev provides a full, numbers-driven breakdown of the advantages and disadvantages of each, drawing on testing numbers and professional reviews.

The Lambo’s better — and worth the extra $147,000. Here’s why:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.