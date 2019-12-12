These were the 15 best CEOs of 2019

- Career site Comparably released its annual ranking of the best US chief executive officers in 2019. The ranking reviewed self-reported employee data.
- Many of the CEOs on the list head tech companies on the West coast and in Silicon Valley. These executives include Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn and Satya Nadella of Microsoft.
- There is only one female CEO in the top 15.
Employees love tech CEOs.
Comparably released its annual ranking of the best CEOs of major US companies. The career site used data from 10 million user ratings submitted over the course of a year. Users anonymously rated their CEO using a numerical score.
Tech CEOs, like Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn, came out on top. Nine of the top 15 CEOs lead companies on the West Coast.
White men made up the overwhelming majority of the top 15. The sole woman was Lynn Jurich, CEO of the solar electricity provider Sunrun, who took the 10th spot. Two Asian-American men – Nadella and Sundar Pichai of Google – made the top 15, and no black or Latino men appeared at all.
Here are the top 15 best US chief executive officers. The full list can be found on Comparably’s website.
15. Craig Menear, CEO of The Home Depot
Starting year: 2014
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Company description: The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, supplying tools, construction products, and services.
14. Ryan Smith, CEO and cofounder of Qualtrics
Starting year: 2002
Headquarters: Provo, Utah
Company description: Qualtrics Experience Management is a software platform that helps brands assess the quality of their four core experiences – customers, employees, products, and brands.
13. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google
Starting year: 2015
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Company description: Google is a multinational technology company that provides Internet-related services and products.
12. Mark Mader, CEO and president of Smartsheet
Starting year: 2006
Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington
Company description: Smartsheet is a work management and document sharing platform.
11. Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit
Starting year: 2019
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Company description: Intuit offers financial management solutions for small and medium sized businesses, financial institutions, consumers, and accounting professionals.
10. Lynn Jurich, CEO and cofounder of Sunrun
Starting year: 2007
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Company description: Sunrun is a provider of residential solar electricity.
9. Bert Bean, CEO and president of Insight Global
Starting year: 2018
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Company description: Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specialises in sourcing information technology, government, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients.
8. Kevin Lobo, CEO and chairman of Stryker
Starting year: 2012
Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Company description: Stryker offers products for orthopedics, medical, surgical, neurotechnology, and spine.
7. Charles Butt, CEO and chairman of H-E-B
Starting year: 1971
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
Company description: H-E-B operates more than 358 stores, including superstores, supermarkets and gourmet markets.
6. Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn
Starting year: 2008
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California
Company description: LinkedIn, a professional networking site, allows its members to create business connections, search for jobs, and find potential clients.
5. John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile
Starting year: 2012
Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington
Company description: T-Mobile is a 4G LTE network provider.
4. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft
Starting year: 2014
Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
Company description: Microsoft is a multinational technology company. It develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.
3. W. Craig Jelinek, CEO of Costco
Starting year: 2012
Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington
Company description: Costco Wholesale is a multibillion dollar global retailer with warehouse club operations in 11 countries.
2. Brian Halligan, CEO and cofounder of HubSpot
Starting year: 2006
Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Company description: HubSpot offers a variety of software for professionals in the sales, marketing, and service industries.
1. Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications
Starting year: 2011
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Company description: Zoom Video Communications provides remote conferencing services using cloud computing.
