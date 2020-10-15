25 big companies with the best perks and benefits of 2020

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Tim Cook is the CEO of Apple.

Comparably released its annual ranking of the companies with the best parks and benefits, based on anonymous employee survey responses.

The company asked employees questions like “Are you satisfied with your benefits?” and “How would you rate the perks your office provides?” over the course of 12 months.

Wholesale retailer Costco, HR management platform ADP, and hospitality company Airbnb all made the list.

If you’re looking for a new job it’s helpful to have an understanding of the types of benefits a company offers.

Offerings like health insurance, paid time off, flexible schedules, and retirement plans, are some of the most popular perks and benefits for employees. But how do you know if the benefits package has all these components before you even apply?

To find out, career website Comparably recently ranked the large companies, (with more than 500 employees) that have the best perks and benefits. To do this, the company surveyed 60,000 US companies using 10 million anonymous employee ratings on the site between the end of September 2019 to the end of September 2020.

Employees were asked questions regarding satisfaction with their company’s perks and benefits, such as “Are you satisfied with your benefits?” and “How would you rate the perks your office provides?”

Many West Coast-based tech companies topped the list this year. A number of top companies, like Apple and Facebook allowed full-time employees to work-from-home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Below are the 25 large companies with the best perks and benefits according to Comparably. You can check out the full list of both large and small or midsize companies here.

25. Airbnb, Inc. is an American vacation rental online marketplace company.

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Hospitality

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Lots of perks that add up: food, commute, swag-wear.”

24. T-Mobile is a wireless network operator.

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: Telecommunications

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Benefits are off the scale. The best I’ve ever had, from medical/dental/vision, to 401(k), to employee phone discounts, to stock, to supplemental benefits like car/home insurance, legal assistance, identity protection, self support programs.”

23. Oracle Corporation is an American multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in Redwood Shores, California.

Headquarters: Redwood City, California

Industry: Enterprise software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Healthcare, time off, parental leave, education reimbursement, flexibility.”

22. Sage is a management software company that develops and markets accounting software for small and medium businesses.

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Nice benefits that show Sage cares about us, like the recent addition of Headspace.”

21. Costco is a membership-only warehouse club that provides a wide selection of merchandise.

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

Industry: Retail

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “The vast variety of choices make our benefit packages great to accommodate all of our employees.”

20. Cornerstone OnDemand provides cloud-based human capital management software solutions.

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “As a working mum, my total package meets my needs perfectly.”

19. Thomson Reuters delivers critical information from the financial, legal, accounting, intellectual property, science, and media markets.

Headquarters: New York, NY

Industry: Information technology & services

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Huge allowance for therapy in many different forms (psychotherapist, psychiatrist, psychologist) and this is important to the future mental well-being of our workforce.”

18. Farmers Insurance provides home, auto, commercial and life insurances and financial services.

Headquarters: Woodland Hills, California

Industry: Insurance

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Farmers has adopted paid family leave and adoption assistance and has generous PTO.”

17. Trimble develops positioning technology solutions for surveying, construction, agriculture, public safety, and mapping purposes.

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Coverage for my family in terms of healthcare, life insurance and income protection.”

16. LinkedIn is a professional networking site that allows its members to create business connections, search jobs, and find potential clients.

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Internet

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“401(k) match, ESPP, stock, benefits are all in the top 5%.”

15. Bell is an aerospace manufacturer.

Headquarters: Fort Worth, Texas

Industry: Aviation and aerospace

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “I have been able to use our tuition reimbursement program to go back to school and further my education. Without this form of compensation, I might not otherwise be able to further my skillsets in this way.”

14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a provider of human resources management software and services.

Headquarters: Roseland, New Jersey

Industry: HR management software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Affordable options that meet the needs of our family. Generous PTO, and time off to volunteer.”

13. GitLab is a DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps life cycle.

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Benefits are covered 100%, and there’s a plan with $US0 deductible which is fantastic.”

12. Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, managing customer, product, employee, and brand experiences on one platform.

Headquarters: Provo, Utah

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Really inclusive health insurance that covers needs such as fertility testing and gender confirmation surgery.”

11. Capital One Financial Corporation is a bank holding company specializing in credit cards, auto loans, banking, and savings accounts.

Headquarters: Mclean, Virginia

Industry: Financial services

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “The best part of the compensation package at Capital One are the unheard of benefits. These benefits range from back up daycare, paternity leave and even adoption assistance.”

10. Workfront provides cloud-based enterprise work management solutions for enterprise teams.

Headquarters: Lehi, Utah

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “My insurance plan has a very reasonable deductible, which is nice. I also appreciate the new ‘Health Advocate’ benefit we have, it’s already helped me.”

9. Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics, personal computers, and software.

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Industry: Consumer electronics

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Health benefits, retirement, stock options, school and fitness related reimbursements.”

8. UiPath designs and develops robotic process automation and artificial intelligence software.

Headquarters: New York, NY

Industry: AI software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Free money each month for wellness activities. I can decide if I want to spend it on a traditional gym membership, or something that suits my needs better like massages, yoga, dance, acupuncture…”

7. RingCentral is a publicly-traded provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions for businesses. The company is considered a leader in unified communications as a service in terms of revenue and subscriber seats.

Headquarters: Belmont, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Best part of the package is the healthcare. I really appreciate having two free dependents for my mother and father. They are getting old, and it is very important to them to have these kind of benefits especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

6. HubSpot is a developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service.

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“There are a lot of resources invested in my growth (free books, tuition reimbursement, employee development, and a ton of internal programs like [email protected], SkillSpot, etc.)”

5. Zoom Video Communications is a communications technology company that provides video telephony and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform and is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Industry: Information technology & services

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “The best part is the $US300 monthly stipend for a gym membership or other health related expenses.”

4. Amazon is an international e-commerce website for consumers, sellers, and content creators.

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Industry: e-Commerce and cloud computing

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Includes medical dental, life insurance, and 401(k) from day one.”

3. Microsoft is a multinational technology company that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Comprehensive healthcare package and 401(k) matching plan.”

2. Facebook is an online social networking service that enables its users to connect with friends and family.

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Social media

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “The medical insurance and bonuses are the best part.”

1. Google is a multinational corporation that specialises in internet-related services and products.

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet cloud computing

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Comprehensive medical, dental, and vision plans.”

