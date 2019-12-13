These were the 50 best US companies for women to work for in 2019

Courtesy of Comparably Here are the most welcoming environments for working women.

Career site Comparably released its list of the 50 best places for women to work.

Comparably used survey results that assessed compensation, company culture, work-life balance, and more.

Tech companies in California and the West took many of the top spots.

Being a woman in the workplace has its own set of challenges, but some companies are better at offering solutions than others.

Career site Comparably released its list of the 50 best companies for women in 2019. The company used an internal survey that asked users a variety of workplace culture questions about fair compensation, work-life balance, perks and benefits, positive workplaces, leadership, and career opportunities.

Major tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Microsoft scored highly, and many companies were headquartered in California.

Here are the 50 best companies for women.

Accenture is a professional services company, providing services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: New York, New York

Industry: Professional services

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Fair policy and friendly atmosphere.”

ADP is a provider of human resources management software and services.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Roseland, New Jersey

Industry: Human resources

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“They’re generally aligned in their commitment to diversity, inclusion, and social responsibility.”

Aflac provides supplemental insurance.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Columbus, Georgia

Industry: Insurance

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Our team meshes so well and is more like family. We are transparent and guided by principles of ethics and doing good for others.”

BambooHR offers an online HR software platform for small and medium-sized businesses.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Lindon, Utah

Industry: Human resources software

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“They are inclusive and welcoming.”

Bath and Body Works is a retailer that specialises in shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, perfumes, candles, and home fragrances.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Industry: Retail

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“They go above and beyond to help you feel like we’re all family.”

BCD Travel is a global corporate travel management company.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Travel and leisure

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Very inclusive and open to variety of opinions and cultures.”

Centric Consulting is a business consulting and technology solutions firm providing management consulting services.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Dayton, Ohio

Industry: Business consulting

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“They lead with empathy. They are low ego and never pass up an opportunity to show vulnerability.”

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a chain of restaurants in the US, UK, Canada, and France, serving Mexican-inspired food.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Newport Beach, California

Industry: Restaurant

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“The most positive thing about the culture here at Chipotle is they encourage you to come as you are and the differences in each individual is what makes this company so cool.”

Concentrix is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Fremont, California

Industry: Outsourcing

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“This position affords me the flexibility in my schedule to be a working mum.”

Costco Wholesale is a global retailer with warehouse club operations in 11 countries.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

Industry: Retail

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“We’re all mums so we help each other at work and in our personal lives to push to the best. It’s an amazing environment.”

Coupa Software is a cloud platform for business spend management.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Mateo, California

Industry: Business spend management software

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Company is very generous with health and welfare benefits as well as fringe benefits. They make you want to come to work.”

Facebook is a social networking website.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Internet

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Everything is even. Men and women get the same benefits.”

Fuze is a global cloud communications and collaboration software platform.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“The people themselves are the most positive, we have a real family feeling environment.”

GitLab is an open-source code collaboration platform that enables developers to create, review, and deploy code bases.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Information technology and services

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Throughout the company’s values, echoes of positivity are everywhere. Be it asking for advice from locals when travelling to someplace or just asking for help on any particular topic, everyone is super kind to one another.”

Globant is an IT and software development company.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Information technology and services

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“My time at Globant has instilled in me a sense of purpose, growth, and value addition. I’ve been provided with a host of opportunities to learn and excel in areas beyond my comfort zone and express myself.”

GoDaddy is an internet domain registrar and web hosting company.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona

Industry: Internet

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“The atmosphere is inclusive and casual.”

Google is a technology company that specialises in Internet-related services and products.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“That everyone can be who they are without feeling negative. We have a lot of different personalities and we may not all get along together but we make magic happen.”

H-E-B operates more than 358 stores, including superstores, supermarkets, and gourmet markets.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Industry: Retail

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“I get maternity leave and most companies don’t offer that.”

HubSpot is a software company that provides a sales and marketing platform.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Marketing software

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“I feel valued as an employee, but my priorities outside of work are equally valued. I’ve never had this before at a company. I am so proud to work here, and to work for this leadership team who truly values their employees.”

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specialises in sourcing information technology, government, accounting, finance, and engineering.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Staffing

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Our maternity leave benefits have just increased.”

Intuit offers business and financial management solutions for SMBs, financial institutions, consumers, and accounting professionals.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Industry: Computer software

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“People generally have a positive attitude and care about family.”

Kaiser Permanente is an integrated managed care consortium.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Oakland, California

Industry: Healthcare

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“My entire family is given free healthcare and other special discounts.”

KeepTrucking connects trucks with its fleet management platform.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Transportation software

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“I think the company bonus plan is generous. And the benefits are great for a startup – 401(k) matching, generous leave policy.”

LinkedIn is an online employment-oriented service.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Internet

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Very fair and we receive a healthy bonus.”

LogMeIn provides SaaS-based remote connectivity, collaboration, and support solutions for businesses

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“We have great benefits and work life balance; for a family of six that’s a big deal.”

Microsoft Corporation is a multinational technology company.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer software

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Fosters and generates a feeling of growth, learning, and inclusion.”

Nordic Consulting Partners provides IT staffing services for the healthcare industry.

Morsa Images/Getty Images

Headquarters: Madison, Wisconsin

Industry: Electronic medical record consulting services

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“They were transparent and fair. I did not get the sense they were trying to low ball me.”

The Northside Hospital is a nonprofit healthcare provider with more than 150 locations.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Healthcare

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“We are all equal and treated fairly.”

Publix is an employee-owned supermarket chain.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Lakeland, Florida.

Industry: Retail

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Everyone treats everyone like family. I’ve been to multiple stores and every one of them is the same. You’re greeted with open arms. It’s a joy coming to work.”

Qualtrics is a software platform that helps brands continually assess their quality.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Provo, Utah

Industry: Experience management

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“You are given the autonomy that if you feel there is a gap to fill it. Originally this was our women and leadership development group, which expanded to include a multicultural, military, LGBTQ+, sustainability, and happy hour group.”

Sage Intacct is a provider of financial management services.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Computer software

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“The leadership team provides tremendous support for my career growth and personal growth as an individual.”

Schneider Electric provides energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Andover, Massachusetts

Industry: Electrical equipment

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Schneider prioritises work-life balance. While it depends on the individual manager, mine is flexible and understanding about the need to balance personal obligations with work time.”

Shipt connects members to fresh groceries and everyday essentials.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Birmingham, Atlanta

Industry: Delivery service

Quote from employee on why it's good for women:"Shipt pays fair wages, and provides so many amenities at the office that employees can also save money."

Smile Brands is a dental service provider.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Industry: Healthcare

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“We are innovative and inclusive.”

Southwest Airlines is a low-cost airline carrier.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Industry: Airlines

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“I love the company culture and how they value diversity and inclusion and how they see us as people and the pay scale and the benefits are great.”

Sport Clips is a national sports-themed hair care franchise specializing in haircuts for men.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Georgetown, Texas

Industry: Hair care

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“[The company is] understanding about family events and needing days off.”

Stanley Black & Decker operates in the hand and power tools and storage industries.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: New Britain, Connecticut

Industry: Consumer goods

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“I appreciate the diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

Starbucks is an international chain of restaurants that sells coffee, tea, and fresh food items.

Ted S. Warren/AP Images

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Industry: Retail

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“[The company is] empowering, flexible, supportive, helpful, and kind.”

Stryker is a medical technology company.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Industry: Medical device

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“I love the vacation and the maternity leave policy.”

Sunrun is a provider of residential solar electricity.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Energy

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Inclusion is top tier and always top of mind.”

T-Mobile specialises in wireless telecommunications.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: Telecommunications

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“The leadership team at T-Mobile is the best of the best. They not only support and emphasise company goals and objectives, but also support your personal goals and family matters… and that’s how you earn my two thumbs up, way up, up, up.”

TaskUs is a global outsourcing company.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Outsourcing

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“We’ve had an extended maternity leave way before our government extended the national policy.”

The Home Depot is a home improvement retailer supplying tools, construction products, and services.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Retail

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“They treat everyone equally no matter your status with the company.”

Trimble’s core technologies focus on positioning, modelling, connectivity, and data analytics.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Electrical manufacturing

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Great medical insurance for me and my family.”

UiPath is a global software company developing a platform for robotic process automation.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: New York, New York

Industry: Artificial intelligence

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“They go above and beyond to help you feel like we’re all family.”

Ultimate Software is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management and employee experience solutions.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Weston, Florida

Industry: Computer software

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“[The company is a] sincere, fair, generous, inspiring, inclusive, fun family.”

Vector Marketing promotes and sells kitchen cutlery and accessories.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Olean, New York

Industry: Consumer goods

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Family is very important to the owners.”

Vivint provides smart home systems.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Provo, Utah

Industry: Consumer electronics

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring.”

Workfront is a work management application that connects enterprise work, collaboration, and digital content into an operational system of record.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Lehi, Utah

Industry: Computer software

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Family comes first, so they understand work-life balance.”

Zoom offers communications software that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Industry: Information technology and services

Quote from employee on why it’s good for women:

“Everyone is always so happy and just wanting to get to know you better. Whether someone new sits with you at lunch, talks to you in the hallway for a few minutes, or plays a game with you. It’s just a lot of fun being here.”

