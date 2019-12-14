50 US companies that actually cared about diversity in 2019

Courtesy of Comparably

Career site Comparably released its annual ranking of the 50 best companies for people of colour.

Non-white workers took an in-house survey that inquired about pay equity, support from leadership, and company culture.

Major companies featured on the list include Facebook, Google, Starbucks, and Adobe.

While employers still struggle to increase diversity, some companies are working to make offices more inclusive.

Major companies that made the list included Google, Facebook, Southwest Airlines, and Starbucks. Small tech companies, like development platform Github and marketing software firm HubSpot were also included.

Here are the 50 best companies for people of colour (in alphabetical order).

Adobe provides digital media and digital marketing solutions.

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Diverse, accepting, low pressure.”

ADP is a provider of human resources management software and services.

Headquarters: Roseland, New Jersey

Industry: Human resources

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“They’re aligned in their commitment to diversity, inclusion, and social responsibility.”

Akvelon is a business and technology consulting firm that provides IT consulting and software development services.

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Diverse and accepting. Always willing to go the extra mile for everyone.”

Anritsu provides test and measurement solutions for existing and next-generation communication systems and operations.

Headquarters: Morgan Hill, California

Industry: Electrical manufacturing

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“We have a very diverse group of people working with Anritsu.”

Automation Anywhere is an enterprise-grade, cognitive robotic process automation platform.

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“The people I get to work with and the pace is exhilarating. It’s not for everyone but for those that enjoy the roller coaster, there is no better thrill.”

BCD Travel is a global corporate travel management company.

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Travel and leisure

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“We have such a diverse team who all really care about the company and our clients.”

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a chain of restaurants in the US, UK, Canada, and France, specializing Mexican-inspired food.

Headquarters: Newport Beach, California

Industry: Restaurant

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Open to ideas and innovation, very like-minded and forward-thinking. Everyone buys into the culture of what we are doing and our team is diverse and amazing.”

Concentrix is a global business services company.

Headquarters: Fremont, California

Industry: Outsourcing/offshoring

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Diversity is great at Concentrix, everyone has an opportunity to advance if they wish to do so.”

Confluent offers a streaming platform that enables companies to access data in real-time streams.

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“The best thing about my team is our diverse experience and backgrounds.”

Costco Wholesale is a wholesale retailer with warehouse club operations in 11 countries.

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

Industry: Retail

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“I honestly think that the diversity is our strongest environment factor.”

Day Translations is a professional document translation company.

Headquarters: New York, New York

Industry: Translation

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Diverse team, language, and culture. Good coordination between department.”

Diverse Lynx is an IT services and staffing company.

Headquarters: Princeton, New Jersey

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Everyone matters. No matter how junior or senior we are all treated equally.”

Dynatrace is a computer software company.

Headquarters: Waitham, Massachusetts

Industry: Software intelligence

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“The company is very diverse.”

Emser Tile is an international tile and stone company based in West Hollywood.

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Industry: Retail

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“We come from very diverse backgrounds and everyone has something to share.”

Enshored is an outsourcing firm.

Headquarters: Long Beach, California

Industry: Outsourcing

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Diversity and people-first orientation which translate into results that benefit the clients and stakeholders.”

Facebook is a social media platform.

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Internet

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Diverse people with different life experiences, different work experiences, and varying degrees of success working with former teams and the accomplishment.”

Fuze is a global cloud communications and collaboration software platform.

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“I have loved my experience with Fuze. I love the fast moving pace; the constantly changing technical environment; the chance to meet people all across Europe and get involved in their cultures; the ability to conduct almost all my job from any device I own; the freedom to work how I see best. A+”

General Mills operates in more than 100 countries and markets more than 100 consumer brands.

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Industry: Consumer goods

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Very diverse in every way. Always open to helping each other and we have fun together.”

GitLab is an open-source code collaboration platform that enables developers to create, review, and deploy code bases.

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Informational technology & services

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“We have diverse backgrounds.”

Globant is an IT and software development company.

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Multi-cultural and open minded.”

Google is a multinational technology company that specialises in Internet-related services and products.

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“My team is diverse, qualified, and happy.”

H-E-B operates more than 358 stores including superstores, supermarkets, and gourmet markets.

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Industry: Retail

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“I appreciate our company’s serious commitment to diversity.”

HubSpot is a sales and marketing platform provider.

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Marketing software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“My team is full of smart, driven, and authentic people with diverse interests and backgrounds.”

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specialises in sourcing information technology, government, and accounting.

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“My coworkers have dii verse backgrounds and outgoing personalities.”

Kaiser Permanente is a nonprofit health network serving more than 11 million members.

Headquarters: Oakland, California

Industry: Hospital and healthcare

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Collaborative, willing to learn, dedicated to doing the right thing, inclusive, work well together.”

KeepTruckin connects trucks with its fleet management platform.

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Transportation software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“My team is smart, diverse, agile, and some of the best people I’ve ever worked with.”

LinkedIn is an online employment-oriented service.

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Internet

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Diversity of talent, skills, and backgrounds. Consistently collaborative and supportive of each other.”

LogMeIn provides SaaS-based remote connectivity, collaboration, and support solutions for businesses.

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“They are open, kind, and inclusive both professionally and as people.”

MetLife provides of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit plans.

Headquarters: New York, New York

Industry: Insurance

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“They not only show diversity, but appreciation as well. We celebrate and participate in every culture.”

The Northside Hospital healthcare system is a nonprofit health care provider.

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Hospital and healthcare

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Much diversity throughout the hospital.”

Pega provides software for customer engagement and digital process automation.

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Good energy and diverse staff in terms of age and ethnicity.”

Personiv provides outsourced services to companies around the world.

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Industry: Outsourcing

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Diverse, experienced, transparent, strong people management.”

Pipedrive engineers developed a platform that helps salespeople and teams focus on learning and repeating their most effective process.

Headquarters: New York, New York

Industry: Sales software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Very international and diverse in terms of age, gender and background.”

Sage Intacct, previously known as Intacct Corporation, is a provider of financial management services.

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Diverse team across different geographies, good collaboration, friendly.”

Schneider Electric is a company that creates products to help conserve energy.

Headquarters: Andover, Massachusetts

Industry: Electrical manufacturing

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Diversity among the teams is evident but more than that the company at its core is very inclusive.”

Smartsheet is an enterprise platform that aligns people and technology.

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: Project management software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Team members are extremely helpful, enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and diverse in all senses.”

Smile Brands is a dental service provider.

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Industry: Hospital

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“The most positive thing about the environment would be the diversity.”

Sonder hosts thousands of purposefully spaces across the globe.

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Hospitality

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“We are a diverse group that practices radical open mindedness, listening with generosity and curiosity. We also sincerely enjoy spending time together and appreciate the quality of connection and transparency that we collectively bring.”

Southwest Airlines is a low-cost airline carrier.

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Industry: Aviation

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“It’s a diverse culture and everyone is positive.”

Starbucks is an international chain of restaurants that sell coffee, tea, and fresh food items.

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Industry: Restaurant/hospitality

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“A fun diverse group that pushes through rushes.”

Sunrun is a provider of residential solar electricity.

Headquarters: San Francisco, California.

Industry: Renewables

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Collaborative, friendly, inclusive, hard-working, inspired.”

T-Mobile provides wireless telecommunications services.

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: Telecommunications

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“The diversity is the most positive element of the culture.”

TaskUs is an outsourcing company.

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Outsourcing/offshoring

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“You can be yourself because people embrace diversity here.”

Trimble’s core technologies focus on positioning, modelling, connectivity, and data analytics.

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Electrical manufacturing

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“It’s a diverse culture and everyone is positive.”

TTEC is a customer experience company.

Headquarters: Englewood, Colorado

Industry: Outsourcing/offshoring

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“The openness to diversity. Our company embraces various cultures and race. Ttec has a unique way of converting individuality to team assets.”

UiPath is a global software company that develops a platform for robotic process automation.

Headquarters: New York, New York

Industry: Artificial intelligence

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Openness, intelligence, and diversity.”

Ultimate Software is a provider of cloud-based human capital management and employee experience solutions.

Headquarters: Weston, Florida

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“We foster an environment of diversity and inclusion.”

Vector Marketing promotes and sells kitchen cutlery and accessories.

Headquarters: Olean, New York

Industry: Consumer goods

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“The company’s culture is inclusive of everyone and makes you feel like you are a part of one big family.”

VMware provides cloud infrastructure and digital workspace technology.

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“Inclusiveness and diversity. The only tech company that I found to be diverse.”

Zoom Video Communications provides remote conferencing services using cloud computing.

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee quote on why the company is good for people of colour:

“I love how diverse and unique everyone is.”

