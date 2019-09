This chart, courtesy FT Alphaville, compares the inverted dollar index with total Foreign Financial Commercial Paper in dollars. As you can see, as the dollar’s gotten (much) cheaper, commercial paper issuance has soared. Everyone wants to borrow in the dollar on the bet that it will be cheap to repay when the bills come due.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.