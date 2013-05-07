Company That Sold Rifle That Killed 2-Year-Old Yanks Its Kids Advertising

Keystone Sporting Arms, the company that makes Crickett rifles for kids — one comes in hot pink for girls — has taken down the web site, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages it used to target its gun marketing at the under-10s.



The ads have been yanked following the death of a 2-year-old girl who was shot by her 5-year-old brother.

Crickett’s marketing is controversial because, as Mother Jones reported, the company had a “Kids Corner” on its site, and also carried customer photos of children and even babies carrying holding firearms.

Crickett’s commercial even shows a mum accidentally pointing a rifle at her son’s head:

But it is perhaps the Kids Corner that’s most disturbing.

Here are some screengrabs of the imagery the company had on it prior to its disappearance:

Here’s the commercial:

