US Company Sells Fashionable Bulletproof Clothing

An eight-year-old putting on a bullet proof vest/backpack combination.

It’s now possible to buy a bulletproof Italian leather jacket.



It’s more expensive, but the “high fashion” clothing can reportedly resist rounds from a .357 magnum soft point, reports Steve Raabe of the Denver Post.

Denver-based Elite Sterling Security LLC is marketing ballistic apparel — such as shirts, jackets, backpacks, and blankets with bullet-resistant panels — to security-conscious civilians and undercover police officers.

Products include a Caballero polo shirt — advertised as capable of stopping a 9mm full metal jacket round or a .357 magnum soft point — being sold for $875.95 and Italian leather jackets with ballistic inserts for $3,044.95.

The company claims the gear is better than Kevlar at absorbing the impact of a bullet.

“If you get shot wearing Kevlar, you’ll fall down with a broken rib and feel like you want to vomit, but you will live,” Timothy Hogan, chief operating officer of Elite Sterling Security, told the Post. “With ours, it feels like you’ve been hit with a water balloon.”

Raabe notes that the clothing that protects against high-power rifles requires heavier garments that look more like traditional body armour.

Critics say that there isn’t much of a civilian market for bullet-resistant clothes — given the very low odds of being shot — and nor should there be.

“It is better to educate the public, and especially our children, that they should be vigilant, should be aware of their environment, should travel in groups, and should immediately report any early indicators of potential violence,” Security consultant Richard Sem told the post. “Ultimately that will pay off far more than this armour.”

A chart of the various calibers of bullets the company’s ‘medium’ level protection bullet proof products will stop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.