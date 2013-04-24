Company Says Alleged LulzSec Leader 'A Low-Level Support Tech On Probation'

The employers of a young Australian IT worker who police say is the “self-proclaimed leader” of hacking group LulzSec say he was only a junior operative with limited access to sensitive information.

His employer Content Security told Allie Coyne at iTnews that Matthew Flannery, from Point Clare on the NSW Central Coast, was “a low-level support tech who was on a three-month probation”.

Flannery has been charged with hacking offences. It’s alleged he defaced a government website.

Content Security managing director, Phil Wurth, said Flannery “had no access to any type of customer data apart from support tickets. That will be cleared up with the AFP”.

It’s a move aimed at reassuring clients and the public that Flannery, who has been bailed and will appear in court in May, did not have access to sensitive data in his line of work.

The AFP said in a press conference this morning Flannery “operated from a position of trust, and had access to sensitive information from clients, including government agencies”.

“The AFP believe this man’s skills and access to this type of information present considerable risk to Australian society,” said AFP manager of cyber crime operations Glen McEwen.

Update: This article originally reported that Flannery was an employee of Tenable Network Security. This is incorrect. Flannery was an employee of Content Security. Tenable’s Chief Research Officer Renaud Deraison provided us the following statement which we are happy to publish.

Tenable holds a zero tolerance policy for employees and partners with regards to malicious digital activity. It is our mission to defend cyberspace from the activities of hackers, thieves and spies and we remain committed to bringing such criminals to justice. Matt Flannery is not and has never been an employee of Tenable Network Security.

