This map shows the largest company by revenue for every state

The map above shows which company dominates in each state.

Broadview Networks used data provided by Hoover’s to create this graphic, and the map specifically focuses on revenue from the last fiscal year.

Last year, Broadview Networks shared this fascinating data with us.

Some of last year’s companies fell off the map. In Idaho, Albertson’s LLC overtook Micro Technology Inc., with $US23.56 billion in revenue. Sprint fell off the map this year, as well.

Last year, it was the top company in Kansas with $US34.56 billion in revenue, and this year, Koch Industries is on top in Kansas, with $US115 billion in revenue.

Other companies remained on top in their respective states, such as Verizon in New York ($US127.07 billion, up from $US120.55 billion) and Exxon Mobil in Texas ($US411.93, down from $US438.25 billion). And Wal-Mart topped all of the companies, with $US485.65 billion in Arkansas.

See which company made the most revenue this year in your state, and you can see Broadview’s list of last year’s company revenue by state compared to this year’s here.

