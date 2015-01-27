A Luxury Travel Company Promises A Perfect, Rain Free Wedding Day For $100,000

Getty Images/The Washington Post A company is promising to ‘control the weather’ on your wedding day.

No matter how carefully a couple plans every detail of their wedding day, the weather is one thing that you could never predict — until now.

Luxury travel company Oliver’s Travels is offering a ‘perfect wedding day‘ package to high-end customers that promises to control the weather for just over $US100,000.

To guarantee a sunny wedding day, the company employs a team of expert meteorologists and pilots to fly aircrafts above the clouds to ‘seed’ them with silver iodide — which causes the rain clouds to burst and disappear. The technique is a form of weather modification called ‘cloud seeding,’ which was developed in the late 1940s, according to Oliver’s Travels.

Cloud seeding was used during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing to prevent rain during the opening and closing ceremonies. It was also used for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2012, according to The Telegraph.

But now the service is available to the masses, or the at least the ones who are willing to pay over $US100,000 to make sure their wedding day is flawless.

Oliver Bell, co-founder of Oliver’s Travels told The Telegraph, “We pride ourselves on our innovative approach, and are thrilled to be able to offer such an unusual, unique service to our customers, to ensure their wedding is the talk of the town.”

The company insists that its ‘cloud seeding’ technique can “100% guarantee fair weather and clear skies for your wedding day,” except in the event of a natural disaster such as a hurricane.

The ‘perfect day’ package starts at just over $US100,000 for what the website claims is “superhero-style weather modification,” and is only available when booking Oliver’s Travels wedding’s in France.

