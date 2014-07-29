17 Companies With Awesome Perks That Will Make You Jealous

While paying for top talent is important, studies consistently show that money isn’t the only thing that makes people happy at work.
The savviest companies today have figured out that offering awesome perks can help them get, and keep, the very best employees.
We’ve found 17 companies that understand the value of rewarding their staff, and do it in some of the coolest ways possible.
Health care tech company Epic Systems gives employees at least one great reason to stick around -- a month-long paid vacation. Even better: If employees choose to spend their sabbatical in a country they have never visited before, Epic will pay for most of the travel costs for the employee and a friend.
Epic's expansive offices, on a farm outside of Madison, Wisconsin, are another impressive perk. The campus features an Indiana Jones-themed tunnel, a tree-house conference room, a moat, and plenty of green space for outdoor activities.
There's a reason Google has been ranked No. 1 on Fortune magazine's list of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' each of the past three years. The company has incredible offices around the world that offer, among other benefits, free food at gourmet, on-site cafes.
Meanwhile, employees don't even have to leave work to partake in a range of recreational activities -- Google's Mountain View, California headquarters have a gym, a bowling alley, a game room, and basketball courts.
For chores, there's also a barber shop, a massage parlor, and a laundromat.
Cisco's LifeConnections Health Center is more than just a fitness center; it also offers primary care, physical therapy, acupuncture, and even a pharmacy.
The company believes in supporting a healthy work-life balance, and provides employees with telecommuting technologies like data and voice services to create a home office experience.
The cleaning products company S.C. Johnson gives employees help with their chores via access to a concierge service that does everything from returning overdue library books to making sure the dry cleaning gets picked up on time.
'To make the best products for your family, we need the best people in our company family,' according to the company website. The company also offers childcare for parent employees, paternity and maternity leave, and paid sabbaticals.
Southwest Airlines employees get free flights for when they fly with their employer, and they can also give the hook-up to friends and family. Employees also receive discounts with a handful of other airlines, as well as a number of hotels, theme parks, and rental car companies.
When they're not travelling, workers can participate in events like the annual chilli cook-off contest, and the Halloween party -- when Southwest turns its Dallas offices into the 'Haunted Headquarters.'
General Mills is a firm believer in work-life balance, with all new hires immediately receiving three weeks paid vacation.
General Mills also offers employees a great deal of flexibility, both in terms of telecommuting and in working from its Minneapolis headquarters. There, certain departments do not have assigned seats, allowing employees to work from whichever part of the office they are most comfortable.
Chesapeake Energy, one of the nation's biggest natural gas producers, gives
half-priced SCUBA-diving classes to employees and their families. And once they have learned how to swim with the fishes, Chesapeake also helps its workers organise trips to exotic locales like Cozumel, Mexico.
Those who don't have a desire to SCUBA can still enjoy the company's on-site, 72,000-square-foot fitness center, which includes an Olympic-sized pool, a sand volleyball court, and a rock climbing wall.
Boeing gives its employees 12 paid holidays and a winter recess between Christmas and New Year's Day.
New employees won't feel alone at Boeing, which connects new hires through what it calls the 'REACH program,' which sets employees up with community service and social activities.
The Microsoft Corporation gives new parents maternity and paternity leave, but what sets Microsoft apart from many other companies is that the leave is paid, rather than unpaid.
Microsoft also provides a network of support systems, such as mentoring programs and health care coverage for Applied Behavioural Analysis therapy, which treats autism. Microsoft is the first major corporation to offer this benefit.
The World Wildlife Fund is home to what it calls 'Panda Fridays,' the Washington Post reports, through which employees work a little extra during the week to take every other Friday off.
In addition to giving workers a breather, shutting down the non-profit's Washington D.C. office saves energy and reduces its carbon footprint. The office is extremely well-designed, and of course, environmentally friendly.
The truck and military vehicle manufacturer shows loyalty to its employees through extensive training and advancement opportunities. Trainings can be instructor-led, web-based or video-based, and the company also offers tuition reimbursement for advanced degrees.
Oshkosh lists job opportunities specifically for internal candidates, and hosts a Rotational Engineer Program that gives engineers the ability to learn multiple skills in a variety of different units.
3M may be known for scotch tape and office products, but as an employer its known for fair benefits. The company offers life insurance and retirement plans on top of the standard medical, dental, and vision health -- and it extends those benefits to same-sex couples in domestic partnerships.
The family-oriented company offers child and elder care consulting services, a smoking cessation program, weight management reimbursement, and stress management coaching.
TIAA-CREF wants to make sure its employees are taken care of in many ways. The financial company offers on-site medical services, full-time childcare at any Bright Horizons day care center, and company-funded retirement savings.
Employees can also take advantage of access to the Toastmasters communication development program and TIAA-CREF's Corporate Athletic Program, which allows employees to play up to six sports on site.
The company is also committed to hiring veterans through its membership with the 100,000 Jobs Mission.
