An American hedge fund is advertising for a £124k job that offers to freeze employees bodies' when they die

The San Fransisco-based hedge fund Numerai is currently advertising for a full stack engineer.

You would be paid pretty well — $US130,000 to $US160,000 (or about £100,000 to £124,000) — to develop the numer.ai stock market app, and work with the team of mathematicians and machine learning experts.

There’s also the employee perk of having the opportunity to be “cryonically preserved” after your death.

Yes, the company is offering its employees the chance to be shipped off to Alcor when they die, so their bodies can be drained of fluids and preserved in the hope they can one day be revived if medicine advances enough.

According to the ad, this is because “Numerai cares about its employees beyond their legal deaths.”

The practice involves dropping the body temperature to -196 degrees Celsius and replacing all bodily fluids with a mixture of organ preservation and antifreeze chemicals called a cryoprotectant. That’s so your blood doesn’t freeze and puncture your cells. The process usually costs about £100,000, but it’s cheaper if you just want to get your brain frozen.

There are various technological skills the ideal candidate should have, including coding languages and a “keen interest in cryptocurrencies.” They should also be proactive, optimistic, passionate, contrarian, honest, and should “seek truth above what is easy or makes you look good.”

