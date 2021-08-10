Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Dominic Lorrimer)

The federal government has all but passed new legislation that will make it more difficult to punish deceptive behaviour in corporate Australia.

Companies will only face penalties if they repeatedly fail to disclose ‘sensitive’ information to the market and shareholders can prove it was done with “knowledge, recklessness or negligence”.

The Morrison government claims the need to prove intent will save companies on insurance.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

After receiving billions of dollars in unaudited support from the taxpayer, Australia’s largest companies have been given another free kick by the government.

New measures passed the Senate overnight will protect publicly-traded businesses found guilty of misleading the market, despite significant political opposition.

As part of the same legislative session, Australia’s will continue to be allowed to incorporate their finances and avoid transparency, despite a strong campaign led by crossbencher Rex Patrick.

Here’s what you need to know.

Companies given a get-out-of-jail-free card

When companies float on a share market like the ASX, they gain the ability to raise funding from the public to expand. When investors from Australia and abroad purchase shares in a company, they gain part ownership of it.

In the spirit of fairness, companies then become legally obliged to tell shareholders anything that might have a “material impact” on the value of the company or the price of its shares. The requirement helps discourage insider trading and any behaviour that could deceive the shareholders and the broader market.

This requirement changed as part of legislation passed on Monday night.

Under the reforms, companies and their directors will avoid punishment for repeatedly failing to disclose information to investors unless a lawsuit can prove they did so with “knowledge, recklessness or negligence”.

Previously, intent – or lack of it – was not considered when handing out penalties. Rather, failure to discharge your responsibility as a company or as a director at its helm was sufficient to be penalised. Given the billions of dollars traded on Australian exchanges on a daily basis, the reasoning was that those in charge should be capable of doing their job and face prosecution if they weren’t.

The changes which passed the Senate on Monday puts the burden of proof back on shareholders. Where previously they only had to show disclosures weren’t made, the difficulty of a subsequent lawsuit to prove the motivations behind each is far greater.

In effect, it loosens restrictions on companies and allows them to operate with increasing privacy from the shareholders they are meant to serve. It has been staunchly opposed by Labor, the Greens, and litigators alike, but was passed with the support of One Nation.

Senator Pauline Hanson had previously claimed the changes made companies “immune” from litigation, but appears to have reconsidered, backing the reforms as long as they were reviewed in two years.

Treasury claims the changes are needed

Introduced by Treasury, the bill will make permanent short-term measures introduced during the pandemic.

In May 2020, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg introduced the changes to the Corporations Act, later extending them to this year.

“These were in response to the difficulty of assessing what information is material to the value of an entity’s securities during the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” the Treasurer said in an explanatory note.

Treasury claims that expensive class actions only further penalise shareholders by hurting share prices and that they relinquish a large portion of any eventual payout to those who fund the action.

Frydenberg said a subsequent cost-benefit analysis showed that the reforms lower the regulatory burden on companies and the price of directors and officers insurance by around $912 million. Meanwhile, Treasury said it considered the risk of increasingly misleading behaviour to be “low”.

Meanwhile, Treasury defends the change by arguing that injunctions by the public (and by ASIC) can still be made as before, in the regulator and public’s efforts to prove fault.

With amendments made in the Senate, the bill is expected to pass through the House of Representatives easily and become law.

Australia’s richest given free pass on transparency

Despite backing the bill, One Nation would not support another major amendment which would have increased disclosures by Australia’s wealthiest.

Independent Senator Rex Patrick had proposed that around 1,500 “large proprietary companies” with links to Australia’s richest people be forced to report their financials to ASIC like everyone else. They include companies linked to former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the Myer family, and billionaire Alex Waislitz.

Under a loophole opened in 1995 by then-Prime Minister Paul Keating, these entities were temporarily exempted from disclosing their financial activities. Twenty-five years later it still hasn’t been closed, providing a specific subset of elite Australians with the kind cover not provided to anyone else.

Patrick said it “reinforces a long standing inequity” and doesn’t “pass the pub test”. Yet without One Nation’s support, the amendment failed by a single vote, protecting Australia’s fat cats for a little longer.