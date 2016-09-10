These companies are building the flying taxis of the future

Forget hailing that self-driving Uber, you could be riding a flying taxi to the airport sooner than you think.

From “Back to the Future”-esque flying cars you can own to flying taxi systems, these new transport systems are slated to arrive sooner than you think.

Scroll down for a closer look.

Read more:

1. German company eVolo is working to make its multicopter the future of urban mobility. Called the Volocopter, it has 18 rotors and can fit two people. eVolo The Volocopter is powered by six batteries that allow for 20 minutes of flight, but eVolo is working to get that up to an hour. The company has begun manned testing in Germany and aims to roll out a production model in two years. The final version of the Volocopter will be able to reach 62 miles per hour. It has 20 independent computers onboard that could allow it to fly autonomously later on. e-Volo 2. Aircraft manufacturer Airbus is designing a flying taxi, dubbed the CityAirbus, that can be hailed on your phone just like an Uber. Forget sitting in congested traffic, hello open skies! Airbus Group There's no word yet on when we may see the Airbus, but the company wrote on its website that a feasibility study has been completed. 3. Chinese drone company EHang is working to get its giant, taxi drone in the air as soon as federal regulations will allow it. It can carry 220 pounds, cruise at 62 miles per hour, and fly over 11,000 feet. EHang The EHang is another Uber-like system in that passengers would enter their desired location and the drone would there fly on its own. Steven Tweedie/Business Insider A prototype of the EHang has been tested in China, but the company is still working to get approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin flying in the US. Steven Tweedie/Business Insider 4. Terrafugia is building a car that can take off, fly, and land autonomously -- but you would still have to drive it manually. Terrafugia The plug-in hybrid has a range of 500 miles, and like the TriFan 600 it can take off vertically so you don't need to be on a runway for lift off. Terrafugia Passengers can simply enter their desired location and it will fly on its own. A production version will be ready by 2025. Terrafugia 5. Larry Page, one of the co-founders of Google and CEO of Alphabet, has spent $100 million of his own money on a secret flying car start-up called Zee.Aero. Zee.Aero has two prototype, electric-powered aircrafts that take regular test flights, but there's not much information out there about them. US Patent and Trademark Office Above you see an early patent of the flying car that was granted January 2016.

