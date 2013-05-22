The 15 Most Frustrating Companies In America

If you have broken down in tears or literally pulled your hair out while dealing with your Internet service provider (ISP), then you are not alone.



ISPs are the least satisfying industry in America, according to the latest ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), which are based on extensive surveys.

Despite service disruptions, high bills, and awful call centre experiences, consumers are dependent on these services and often have few companies to choose from.

Other low-rated industries include subscription television, social media, and power companies. The biggest drop since our last ranking went to the Long Island Power Authority, broadly criticised for its response to Hurricane Sandy.

