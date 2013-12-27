The 15 Companies With The Worst Customer Ratings

United Airlines No one likes big airlines.

Some companies just can’t make their customers happy, and many are the kind that customers find it hardest to escape.

The latest survey results from the American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), which looks at hundreds of big companies, show that telecom companies, airlines, and social media sites are most likely to frustrate people.

In defence of these industries, no one notices them when things to well, but people get outraged when they lose service or get stuck for hours at an airport.

On the other hand, these industries often have customers locked down and don’t have to worry about making them happy.

