Here's A List Of Companies That Share An Unfortunate Name With The Terrorist Group ISIS

UK private equity firm ISIS Equity Partners is the latest company to announce a name change to distance its brand from the Islamist State terrorist group, also known as ISIS or ISIL.

In a statement on Monday, managing director Wol Kolade said: “Given ongoing events in Syria and Iraq, it will come as no surprise to you to learn that we have decided to change our name. We are no longer prepared to share it with a terrorist organisation. The group hasn’t settled on a new name yet.”

ISIS Partners joins many other companies with a name that includes the ISIS acronym but are choosing to change the moniker to avoid a public relations nightmare. Here are some examples:

Isis Wallet: The mobile payment technology set up by At&T, T Mobile, and Verizon changed its name to Softcard. CEO Michael Abbott is not particularly happy and would like to “avoid confusion and association with a violent Islamic militant group.”

ISIS Downtown : the Florida-based development firm now wants to be know as Thirty Three Downtown. All that's left of the previous firm is a small note on the website.

: the Florida-based development firm now wants to be know as Thirty Three Downtown. All that’s left of the previous firm is a small note on the website. Isis for Women. It’s not completely clear whether this outdoor clothing company is changing its name, but there’s very little currently on the website and it’s “relaunching fall 2014.”

Other companies are holding the line and choosing to keep the ISIS name, despite its negative association. Here’s a short list:

