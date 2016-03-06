The 11 companies with the most billionaires in the world

Anna Webber/Getty Apparel company H&M cracked the top 11 with five billionaires.

As of 2016, there 2,188 billionaires across the world, according to a recent report from Hurun, a Shanghai firm that releases yearly rankings and research about the world’s richest people.

It turns out that some companies have a higher concentration of the richest of the rich than others. Of course, some of these companies are run by powerful families that have multiple billionaires in their clan, but others are not.

Read on to see the 11 companies with the most billionaires:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.