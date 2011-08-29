14 Of The Biggest Mass Layoffs In 2011

The looming standstill in the U.S. economy has intimidated private sectors into cutting operating costs by handing out pink slips — thousands of them.
In July, the number of job cuts increased by 60.3% — approximately 66,414 jobs — compared to the previous month, according to a report from consultants Challenger, grey & Christmas, Inc.
Many of the massive workforce downsizing came from sectors who endured fairly well in the past.
Here are 14 companies contributing the most to the unemployment rate.
In June, Gannett Co. announced plans to cut another 2% of its workforce, or 700 employees.
The current incident is the media company's fourth mass layoff since 2008.
In 2009, 1,400 Gannett employees lost their jobs.
Sears announced in June its plans to eliminate 700 workers in the higher-ticket appliances department in Kmart stores.
The U.S. retailer said 'training, a phone number and a new cash register system' has allowed for the staffing cutbacks, according to UPI.
Goldman Sachs plans on cutting $1.2 billion in expenses, which includes eliminating 1,000 jobs through the rest of the year.
'I mentioned the dollars first because we're much more focused on the dollars that the savings will create, than the number of heads,' Goldman's CFO David Viniar told analysts on a conference call in July.
Despite cutbacks in the U.S., the nation's fifth largest bank by assets plans on hiring 1,000 new employees for its Singapore office, reported Fox News in June.
In July, Boston Scientific, Inc. announced plans to trim $275 million in annual operating costs through attrition and layoffs, reported Mass High Tech.
The medical device giant will cut between 1,200 to 1,400 jobs through the end of 2013, but will also be expanding its workforce in China at the same time. Approximately 1,000 new jobs will be created in the rapidly growing PRC.
Delta Air Lines announced in July that approximately 2,000 workers have accepted voluntary buyouts.
The airline company has been cutting back on routes and raising fares to compensate for higher fuel costs, according to The Associated Press.
As part of its plans to cut back on $1.3 billion in spending, Credit Suisse is laying off 4% of its workforce. Out of the 2,000 employees who will lose their jobs, 500 will take place in Switzerland and several hundred investment banking positions will be cut in the U.S., reported the International Business Times in July.
'We need to make sure we can continue to deliver returns even if these conditions persist,' CEO Brady Dougan told CNN. 'We believe our ability to act decisively in adjusting our cost base will ensure that Credit Suisse maintains its position, produces strong profitability and generates best-in-class returns.'
Research in Motion -- the Blackberry maker -- announced in July plans to cut 11% of its workforce, or approximately 2,000 jobs, due to sales dwindling compared to Apple's iPhone and Google's Android.
With cuts of 1,400 employees already in 2011, Barclays announced in August it will layoff a total of 3,000 staffers by the end of the year, according to Reuters.
When two huge corporations make the decision to merge into one, it often results in the downsizing of workers.
This proved to be the case when Pfizer -- maker of Viagra, Lipitor and Advil -- acquired their competitor Wyeth in 2009.
To carry out plans in downsizing research and development spending, the drug giant announced in February plans on slashing 5% of its global workforce, or 5,530 employees.
In July 2011, Lockheed Martin announced that they will be offering a voluntary layoff program for 6,500 employees. Those who accept the package will receive 'two weeks of pay, plus another week of pay per year of service, up to 26 weeks,' according to The Washington Post.
As one of the Pentagon's largest defence suppliers, the company expects the voluntary program will save approximately $350 million in the next five years and $105 million annually.
After a plunge in stock by more than 20% in 2011, Cisco Systems, Inc. announced in July plans to trim about $1 billion in operating costs by cutting 9% of its full-time workforce, or 6,500 employees.
The company accepted more than 2,000 early retirement packages and downsized their senior management team -- losing 15% of its vice president-level positions.
After unsuccessful efforts in finding a buyer, Borders announced in July it will be closing nearly 400 remaining stores and laying off 10,700 employees.
The largest bookseller in the U.S. is now bankrupt.
Two years after acquiring rival Schering-Plough, Merck announced in July plans to continue curbing costs by eliminating 13% of its workforce, or about 13,000 jobs, by 2015.
Approximately 40% of the cuts will be in the U.S., but the drug giant is also planning on hiring new employees to expand its presence in China and Brazil markets.
HSBC Holdings plc have already eliminated their operations in Poland and Russia and sold 195 branches, mostly in N.Y., but the bank is still planning on saving $3.5 million through layoffs.
Since 2011, HSBC has already laid off 5,000 people, but announced in August plans are still in place to slash approximately 25,000 more.
